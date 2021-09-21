Tom Cruise’s iconic Porsche sold at the highest price in history: Luxury: Values: Lenta.ru

The Porsche, in which American actor and director Tom Cruise starred in the 1983 film Risky Business, sold for the highest price in history. It is reported by Fox News.

We are talking about a 1979 Porsche 928, which is equipped with a 4.5-liter V8 engine with 240 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission. The interior of the vehicle is upholstered in natural brown leather, and its body is painted in bronze.

According to the publication, the iconic car went under the hammer for a record $ 1.9 million (139 million rubles). It is noted that similar car models are usually sold for no more than $ 100 thousand (7.3 million rubles). Bidding took place at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, USA. The buyer’s name was not disclosed.

The high cost of the lot is due to its unusual history. It is known that Cruz learned to operate a manual transmission in this particular Porsche for the filming of the film “Risky Business”, after which he gained worldwide popularity. The chase scene from the film has become one of the most famous car scenes in the history of modern cinema.

In September, the BMW car in which hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur was killed was put up for sale for almost two million dollars. We are talking about a black BMW 750IL series 1996, in which the rapper was at the time of the murder. It was reported that the car was restored to its original condition, namely, got rid of the bullet holes on the body.