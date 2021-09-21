Tutberidze’s student who performed the first quadruple jump ended her career :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Elizabeth Tursynbaeva is 21 years old. According to the athlete, she did not manage to fully heal her back injury.

Read us on News News

Photo: Fred Lee / Getty Images



Silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship, Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva has completed her sports career. She wrote about this on her Instagram page.

“Dear fans, I have decided to end my career as a professional athlete. Many of you know that my back has been bothering me for a long time. Unfortunately, I did not manage to overcome this injury to the end, and therefore full-fledged training became impossible. For me, the completion of this chapter in my life means the beginning of a new one, ”wrote 21-year-old Tursynbaeva.

According to the athlete, she will work in Kazakhstan until the end of the year. “I have always wanted to develop figure skating in my country, and I finally had this opportunity,” she added.

The athlete also thanked the fans and the headquarters of Eteri Tutberidze, where she trained.

Tursynbaeva is the first figure skater to perform a quadruple jump in adult skating. In 2019, she performed a quadruple salchow at a tournament in Japan, where she won silver.

The athlete competed at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, where she took 12th place. She is also a silver medalist at the 2019 Four Continents Championship, a silver medalist at the 2019 Winter Universiade and a four-time champion of Kazakhstan.