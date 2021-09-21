US officials are considering blacklisting Honor

Although Huawei, which is on the blacklist of the American authorities, no longer owns the Honor brand, it is possible that the business that separated from the parent company will also fall into disgrace in the near future. According to reports, the Pentagon and the US Department of Energy intend to restrict the activities of Honor.

Huawei itself was blacklisted back in May 2019 – American companies, including Google, are prohibited from doing any business with it, the same applies to foreign companies using American equipment and technology. At that time, Honor was a sub-brand of Huawei and, in fact, the production of electronics under both trademarks was carried out on the same conveyors.

In 2020, Huawei sold Honor in an attempt to save the brand from sanctions. Now a number of departments in the United States intend to add it to the blacklist. According to the publication The Washington Post, The US Department of Defense and the US Department of Energy insist on sanctions against the established company. They are confronted by the Department of Commerce and even the State Department, who see no need to block Honor.

If the departments do not come to a consensus, it is expected that the final decision will help them to make the US President Joe Biden (Joe Biden).

Judging by the example of Huawei, getting on the US blacklist will have an extremely negative impact on Honor’s business. Nevertheless, many experts cannot determine why the new company should get there at all – the business no longer belongs to Huawei, and Honor at the moment does not even do business in the United States and does not even have a division for the production of 5G equipment, “insecurity “Which, as you know, at one time became the main reason for the imposition of sanctions.