Valtteri Bottas will compete for the first time in the Race of Champions

In February 2022, Valtteri Bottas will perform for the first time in the Race of Champions (ROC), which this time will take place on the ice track at the Pite Havsbad complex in Sweden near the Arctic Circle.

The Formula 1 driver will fight for the title of “Champion of Champions”, as well as represent his native Finland in the tournament for the Nations Cup.

Valtteri will join a very representative company of motorsport stars, whose participation in the race has already been confirmed. Among them are 9-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Tom Christensen, 9-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb, three-time world rallycross champion Johan Christoffersson, Norwegian rally driver Peter Solberg, world champion 2003, and his 19-year-old son Oliver, already in the WRC, Travis Pastrana, American rally champion, and others.

The last time Finland won the Nations Cup was in 2006 when the ROC was held in France.

Valtteri Bottas: “I will look forward to the opportunity to finally compete in the Race of Champions, as I have watched this competition on TV for many years. The fact that this time the races will take place on snow and ice makes them even more interesting.

I have participated in the Arctic Rally several times and I hope that this experience will help me to overcome strong rivals, especially our northern neighbors, representatives of Sweden and Norway, in order to add victories in the individual Champions Race and the Nations Cup to Finland’s many achievements. “

Fredrik Jonsson, ROC President: “Valtteri has said for several years in a row that he would like to take part in the Race of Champions and we are very pleased that he will finally be able to take part in our first ROC World Finals on snow and ice.

In the recent Formula 1 race at Monza, Valtteri reaffirmed that he is one of the fastest drivers in the world. Finland has a successful track record of competing in the Race of Champions and it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the Finns and the representatives of Sweden, this time hosting ROC, plays out.

The Swedes have always performed well in ROC, but the new track, laid on the ice of the frozen Baltic Sea, will become a serious factor of uncertainty. “

In 2022, ROC participants will mainly compete in cars with either electric motors or biofuel. These cars include the FIA ​​RX2e electric car, specially designed for rallycross, and the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

On Saturday, February 5, the Nations Cup competition will take place, and the next day, February 6, the Individual Champions Race will take place.