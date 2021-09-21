Veronica Stepanova taught how to deal with excellent pupil syndrome

A perfectionist can constantly postpone the implementation of his idea, considering the conditions for implementation to be imperfect.

Psychologist and blogger Veronika Stepanova told how to deal with perfectionism and excellent pupil syndrome.

Stepanova explained that an excellent student’s syndrome is based on the thought: “There is no room for error.”

You can get it in two ways. The first is congenital, the second is acquired as a result of communication with parents. Often, devaluing education leads to perfectionism, where there is neither good nor bad, and victories are taken for granted.

“There are those who have been devoured by maximalism. There are many, for example, security guards – boys who graduated from physics and mathematics, but for some reason it seemed to them that it was difficult, they needed to do everything as efficiently as possible. And as a result, they did not do it at all. It is worth remembering that most perfectionists are losers. And if you are a perfectionist, ask yourself the question: is he hurting me or helping me? ” She said in a new video on her Youtube channel.

According to the expert, a perfectionist can constantly postpone the implementation of his idea, considering the conditions for implementation to be imperfect, and then the excellent student’s syndrome will not lead to success, but to collapse.

“If you are minus from your perfectionism, write down the phrase:” Done better than ideal. ” Your mistakes are excusable. Next, you need to understand that you have the right to make a mistake. Don’t focus on her. Give yourself a month to make mistakes, ”the psychologist emphasized.

Earlier, psychologist Mikhail Khors told where indecision comes from and how to overcome it.