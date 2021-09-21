Vilkov – about the removal of Slutsky: the referee kicked out the swelling cheeks at the address!

Russian arbitrator Mikhail Vilkov criticized the behavior of the head coach of Kazan “Rubin” Leonid Slutsky in the match with Zenit. Recall that the meeting ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the team from St. Petersburg.

“The attempt of a coach with a European past to blame his mediocre game on the judges looks ridiculous! In the first half, the feeling was that the English Premier League team was playing with the FNL-2 team. A highly educated coach should not allow this behavior! By his behavior, Leonid Viktorovich provoked the filled stands of “Central” to chant obscene words to the referee team! Children were present at the stadium! And the behavior of the head coach of the team from the Republic of Tatarstan is, to put it mildly, inappropriate!

Profitable referee Ivanov acted in accordance with the rules of the game! He kicked out the swelling cheeks to the right place! I think Ashot Rafailovich in this situation will come to the defense of the referees, who did not make gross mistakes. And one more thing: I propose to send the coach of Rubin to work for 3-4 rounds with the UFL team from Kazan. The main team of Rubin can be headed by a coach from the UFL. Suddenly he will succeed better, “- quotes Vilkov” Sport Express “.