Viner explained with the phrase “I will not forgive the tears of children” explained the recall of the Russian woman from FIG :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to her, Natalya Kuzmina wanted to show her detachment from Russia before the election of the head of the FIG technical committee. “But now she really has nothing to do with either Russia or the elections,” added Viner-Usmanova

Read us on News News

Irina Viner-Usmanova

(Photo: AGN “Moscow”)



Irina Viner-Usmanova, President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG), believes that Natalya Kuzmina, excluded from the candidates for the election of the head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), wanted to show her estrangement from Russia at the Tokyo Olympics. Viner announced this at a meeting of the public council under the Ministry of Sports of Russia.

“I will never forgive the tears of my children and anyone else. The person who did all this, unfortunately, is from Russia. But the elections were ahead, and she had to show the whole world that she was not a Russian and had nothing to do with her at all. But now she really has nothing to do with either Russia or the elections, she was removed from the elections, ”TASS quotes Viner-Usmanova.

Russia removed Kuzmina from the FIG elections after the scandal at the Olympics



The head of the VFHG also said that on Tuesday she made an extra day off in the national team, than her children, as she calls her charges, were all very upset. “After the Olympics, they somehow became brutal and began to train three times more, that’s how they are with us,” she added.

Viner-Usmanova also apologized to the Averin sisters, whom she called “wet hens” after the Olympics because of her desire to end her career. “They said they wanted to finish, because they are afraid that they will continue to be” killed “, – said Viner-Usmanova.

On September 19, it became known that the VFHG withdrew Kuzmina’s candidacy from the elections for the post of head of the FIG technical committee. The FIG Congress will be held in Antalya, Turkey from 5 to 7 November. The elections of the organization’s leadership will be held there, the composition of commissions and technical committees will be formed.

Kuzmina was at the center of the refereeing scandal at the Tokyo Olympics. In the individual all-around, Dina Averina won a silver medal. For the first time since 1996, Russia was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. The Israeli woman Lina Ashram won, despite a gross mistake – the loss of an object. After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing and filed a protest.

In response, the technical committee headed by Kuzmina said that he did not find mistakes or signs of bias in refereeing the Olympic tournament. Russia did not agree with such conclusions and is going to file another protest.