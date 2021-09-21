What Cryptocurrencies To Trade By The End Of The Year | Finance

“Prohibiting cannot be recognized.” In 2021, everyone at various levels is striving to put a comma in the right place and announce the final verdict of cryptocurrencies. ECB President Christine Lagarde appears to have settled on the punctuation marks, saying in a September 16 interview with Bloomberg:

“Cryptocurrencies are not currencies. Point”.

If Lagarde only continues to call for the regulation of cryptocurrencies by supervisory authorities, then the small Latin American El Salvador has written itself down in history forever, becoming the first country on September 7 where bitcoin was given the status of an official means of payment along with fiat currencies. Obviously, by the end of the year, the crypto world will definitely not collapse, but will continue to win its place on the financial Olympus. But what to expect: record updates or the arrival of another crypto winter along with the first autumn frosts? We present analytics with a forecast of the course for the top 3 cryptocurrencies, on which you can make good money in the coming months.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s market capitalization could soon reach $ 1 trillion. 2021 is seeing an impressive growth in bitcoin ATMs around the world. In the USA alone, their number has exceeded 22 thousand. Bitcoin is used in more than 110 countries. The status ranges from “property”, as in China, to trying to be overlooked or recognized as one of the payment methods. For example, in Switzerland taxes can be paid with bitcoin, and the famous pizza, on which, according to legend, bitcoins were spent for the first time, in 2021 you can buy for all the same bitcoins almost everywhere, like cars, real estate, etc. The main trend of Bitcoin-21 is deepening the introduction of global and local payments into the system. Fear is a thing of the past, like 20 years ago in front of plastic cards. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 64,000 in 2021. Unsurprisingly, since its launch in 2009 and costing $ 0, 2021 has marked an all-time high of $ 64,863 (April 14). The collapse of the year was also discussed: in May, the cryptocurrency lost a third of its value and dropped to $ 40,000. In the spring, Bitcoin was hit by China’s repressive crypto policy, which resulted in a mining ban and forced many major market players to leave the country along with the equipment. Note that before the tightening measures in China, 3/4 of all cryptocurrency in the world volume was mined. By September, China’s share has dropped to 30%, it still continues to lead the world top, which includes the United States. For their part, Joe Biden and his government made no serious attempts to deprive Bitcoin of oxygen throughout 2021. At the same time, plans were voiced to remove the tax from crypto traders, obliging them to disclose transactions from the amount of 10 thousand dollars. The goal is to replenish the federal treasury with $ 28 billion, which is expected to be collected in the form of tax on cryptocurrency transactions. Bitcoin lost 16% on September 7 amid news of the adoption of the Bitcoin law in El Salvador. The fears were in vain, no sanctions were imposed on the country, and bitcoin was able to quickly recover its losses. Pressure factors were also panic sell-offs amid threats of litigation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the Coinbase crypto exchange, which announced a service with a 4% commission for storing bitcoin. The regulator equated this with the conditions for securities. The bullish trend in BTC / USD may lose strength in the event of a hard cut in the stimulus program and injections into the economy from the US Federal Reserve. Important indicators of statistics on the labor market and inflation, as well as growing numbers on the incidence of coronaviruses, do not speak in favor of raising rates and a sharp shutdown of the “printing” press. The most likely scenario looks like a gradual reduction, which will be launched by the end of 2021 and early 2022. From this point of view, bitcoin is not yet threatened by “crypto-nightmare”, but it will not receive new impulses either. Bitcoin can be supported by the network update announced at the end of autumn – the Taproot hard fork is expected in November.

The immediate goal for bitcoin is to return to the level of $ 50,000. Probably, after breaking through the currency, another correction awaits, and then a new wave of growth by 10-20%. The optimistic forecast of $ 100,000 for bitcoin could come true if bitcoin is recognized by global regulators, which is unlikely to happen until the end of the year. The massive pre-holiday excitement of speculators during the Christmas holidays can also disperse the cost. And in the coming autumn weeks, bitcoin will have a protracted “red” zone, as there are no strong drivers for growth yet.

Technical Analysis BTC / USD

Considering the movement of the BTC / USD pair from the point of view of technical analysis, experts come to the conclusion that quotations may decline by the end of the year. This is indicated by two oscillators at once, placed on the weekly chart of the pair. First, the MACD histogram, which is in the positive area, started to decline. In the coming weeks, we should expect it to cross the MA from top to bottom. Secondly, on the Stochastic Oscillator, the short% K line came out of the overbought area. Signal% D also recently crossed the border of the region in a southerly direction. At the moment, NPBFX experts recommend considering short positions on the pair. As for the medium-term prospects for BTC / USD, after an active decline, quotes will start to grow again. The pivot area can be used to open long positions.

Ether

Altcoins in 2021 actively intercepted the right to dominate the market from bitcoin: if in January bitcoin owned 70% of the market share, then in September the dominance index is about 40%. So, the huge interest of investors in Ethereum is caused by the progressive ecosystem, which bitcoin cannot yet catch up with. The system is used by DeFi and the banking sector. The London update, which launched the token burn mechanism, removes some of the transaction fees previously charged to miners. As of September 16, more than 300 thousand tokens were “burned”, their total value was $ 1 billion. Burning is intended to reduce the number of coins in circulation and increase their value. The creators act on the basis of the classical principles of supply regulation and artificial support of the ETH value, for example, a similar algorithm is used in the oil market of the OPEC + country. According to the pessimistic forecast, the airwaves will face serious deflation; more coins may be burned than will be issued. The increase in DeFi volumes and the next wave of the NFT boom can play a role in this. An optimistic scenario for ETH 2.0, innovation leaves it to the ether to take the place of the king of the market and knock out bitcoin. The maximum ether, like bitcoin, fell on this year – $ 4362 (May 12). From its minimum on October 21, 2015 to $ 0, air has risen by 603,733% in six years! As of September 21, ETH is trading at $ 3,078. If the cryptocurrency reaches the level of $ 3600-3700, then it has a high chance of continuing to grow. We can see the level of $ 4000 at the end of the year. In terms of separate regulation of ether, there is no question, altcoin is still influenced by the BTC news background, often repeating trends in short periods. In decisive actions and innovations, one cannot fail to notice the increasing desire for the independence of Ethereum, which will intensify until the end of the year and will find a continuation in 2022. When to shop and should you rush? About this in the technical analysis of ETH.

ETH / USD technical analysis

The technical analysis of the ETH / USD pair is generally very similar to BTC / USD. Here we also expect a further decline in quotations until the end of the year. The weekly oscillators MACD and Stochastic give exactly the same bearish signal as in the analysis for Bitcoin. Support will be the area of ​​summer lows, which can be considered for opening long positions with minimal risks. As for the first targets for taking profit, this area is indicated in the chart below. Agree, the movement of ether practically coincides with Bitcoin. Which of the two instruments to choose for trading is up to you.

XRP

Ripple continues to hold the industry’s attention with its SEC litigation and fake news. As a reminder, last year Ripple already dealt with the SEC over claims of an illegal sale of a $ 1.3 billion cryptocurrency. The regulator equated Ripple’s actions with the distribution of securities, which the company is not entitled to. However, Ripple has won more than one court case. In April, the court granted a petition by the company’s top managers for “illegal abuse of power” by the SEC, which sought to demand detailed financial information on Ripple. Fake news from a Twitter bot about an expected listing of a token on Coinbase pushed up the XRP price in less than an hour by 12%. After a rebuttal from the site itself, XRP quickly returned to the $ 1.12 level. The manipulation of Ripple is clearly demonstrated by the Telegram chat “Buy and hold XRP on February 1”. The chat collected more than 200 thousand. However, in hour X, the price of XRP began to fall sharply, having lost more than 47% per day. Losses of traders on liquidation of margin positions amounted to about $ 508 million. The maximum value of the Ripple price reached on April 1 at $ 1.59. XRP / USD is trading at $ 0.95 in mid-September. It is important to remember that Ripple originally claimed to be a powerful multifunctional blockchain between banks. Therefore, among the important events in Ripple in 2021 is the expansion of the countries of presence of the RippleNet system, which gives banks the opportunity to carry out cross-border money transfers at an instantaneous speed at minimal cost. For example, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has become a partner of Ripple. Until the end of the year, Ripple has a chance to strengthen. The implementation of the roadmap continues. In addition, Ripple’s plans for the foreseeable future to hold an IPO and go to the public level have not yet been put on the top shelf, although there are enough skeptics about this. The real picture suggests that Ripple continues to rank among the top cryptocurrencies in terms of risk and manipulation, which makes it attractive for short-term transactions.

XRP / USD technical analysis

The XRPUSD pair shows almost the same dynamics as BTC / USD, ETH / USD. On the weekly Stochastic, the% K and% D lines have come out of the overbought area, which serves as a good bearish signal for the near term. The MACD-histogram has also started to decline and is preparing to cross the MA from top to bottom. In this regard, it is recommended to consider only short trades for now. Support will be spring lows, where the pair will decline in the coming months (see chart). This area can be used to open long positions with targets in the $ 1-1.02 region. According to NPBFX experts, the couple will be there in early 2022.