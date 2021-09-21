What the wife of Soviet hockey player Kharlamov looked like: a happy couple died in a car accident – September 21, 2021

Sport24 recalls one of the most tragic love stories in the history of Russian hockey.

The story of the acquaintance of Valery Kharlamov and Irina Smirnova turned out to be rather banal – the young people met in a restaurant. He is a hockey superstar, she is an ordinary student. The difference in statuses did not prevent the forward from inviting the girl to dance, and giving a lift home in the evening.

It’s hard to believe, but Irina did not recognize Valeria as an all-Union celebrity. Kharlamov introduced himself to her as a taxi driver, and the girl believed. As a result, she found out who she was really talking to only when she saw the hockey player on TV.

Soon it turned to the wedding, but Irina’s mother was categorically against it. The reason is the age difference between Kharlamov and her chosen one. Valery was already 27 years old, the girl was only 19. But when it turned out that the couple was expecting a child, no one could resist their union.

Soon after the wedding with the Kharlamov family, a tragedy almost happened – on the way home from their dacha, their car crashed into a pole. Irina escaped with minor injuries, while Kharlamov was diagnosed with fractures and concussion. Valery did not go out on the ice for a long time, but he was still able to recover and return to CSKA and the USSR national team.

The firstborn in the Kharlamov family was born in September 1975 – the son was named Alexander, later Irina gave Valery a daughter, Begonita.

Alas, the love story of Valery and Irina lasted only 5 and a half years. It broke off in a car accident, which happened on the same road on which the first accident with the participation of the Kharlamovs happened.

“I conducted training in the SKA Leningrad team. A dispatch came from the person on duty at the club that Valerka had died tragically. I assembled a team, announced to my assistants that they would conduct the training themselves. And then he left for Moscow. Then they told me what happened and how. She was driving. He left the dacha. She was already sitting on the track. She didn’t know how to drive. That’s all. And so the tragedy happened. If he was driving, the tragedy would not have happened, ”Boris Mikhailov later recalled.

After the death of Valery and Irina, a lawsuit began for custody of their children. As a result, they lived with their grandmother Nina Vasilievna – Irina’s mother. Little Alexander was patronized by the CSKA players Alexey Kasatonov, Vladimir Krutov and Vyacheslav Fetisov, he himself became a hockey player – he played for Dynamo, CSKA and in the lower leagues of America. Now he works as the general director of the Nizhny Novgorod “Torpedo”. Begonita’s daughter was engaged in rhythmic gymnastics, became a master of sports.