What you need to know about the expanded composition of the Russian national team: two newcomers, a top forward from Ufa and the return of legends – 09/20/2021

Valery Karpin has decided on the expanded composition of the Russian national team for the October matches as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup. Against Slovakia and Slovenia, the head coach of the national team will be able to choose from 34 players – but some of them will probably be unhooked in the coming weeks.

It became clearer with the goalkeepers. The only question is Lunev’s reappearance

Before the debut, September training camp, Karpin’s goalkeeper position (his assistant Vitaly Kafanov is responsible for it) was puzzling. Of the five keepers called, there were no questions only about two – Guilherme and Dupin. The experience of playing for the national team spoke for the Loko keeper, for Dupin from Rubin – a cool start of the championship. Maksimenko and Pesyakov endured and missed in batches in their clubs, and Andrey Lunev simply did not play a single official match at Bayer.

As a result, in the past three matches of the national team, he played Guilherme and left no questions about who will remain the first keeper in the team. He and Dupin are on the expanded list again. But other candidates are also much less embarrassed this time.

Matvey Safonov, who was the main goalkeeper of our national team at Euro, finally regained consciousness after an unsuccessful start of the season.

Stanislav Kritsyuk was seriously impressive back in Portugal. After returning to the RPL (now he plays for Zenit), the goalkeeper took part in two matches – against Akhmat and Chelsea in the Champions League. In London, Kritsyuk looked very solid.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTtvLMgIitl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/>

Questions remain only about Lunev – five rounds have already passed in the Bundesliga, but the Russian keeper has never appeared on the field. Kafanov helps the player to keep fit?

Two newcomers – Zinkovsky and Agalarov. One top in strokes, the other is the top scorer of the RPL

Anton Zinkovskiy from Krylia has been impressive since he first entered the RPL – three years ago. Samara kept him, despite the fall in the FNL, and now he is helping the team gain a foothold in the Premier League.

Sometimes Zinkovskiy distributes such assists.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="15.08.2021 Рубин - Крылья Советов. Обзор матча" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uRwQ_IzVmwk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Anton also has the best dribble success rate (63%) among players who make 5 or more dribbling attempts per match. In terms of the total number of attempts, he is in 4th place in the league.

With Agalarov, everything is even more obvious. The Ufa forward scored 8 goals in 8 rounds and turned out to be the league’s top scorer at the moment. Hamid is also distinguished for the youth team – most recently he scored against Spain and placed a double in the match against Malta.

It is important to understand that the striker is very lucky in the current segment: he seriously interrupts the xG model (he should have scored 5 goals less, based on the quality of his chances) and amazes with superhuman precision. His performance throughout today will probably be averaging, but why not take advantage of his top form now?

The return of legends – Glushakov and Dziuba are also on the expanded list

Obviously, Karpin will not need all five strikers for two future matches: the players of the national team cannot withstand the new energy-intensive style, but with a 4-3-3 scheme, only one clean forward is needed. So Dziuba has few chances to stay.

But his return, even to the expanded composition, is an event. Especially taking into account Artyom’s form at the start of the season: in 7 RPL matches he never scored, and in the away game with Chelsea he ruined the main moment of his team.

But Artyom still has time.

“The start of the season was not very good for him, but in the last match against“ Akhmat ”he looked better. This is an expanded list. Then we’ll see how he will show himself, ”commented Dziuba’s joining Karpin.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CR8v3u_K0jv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/>

Less predictable before the start of the season, but much more understandable now – getting into the composition of Denis Glushakov. The midfielder of Khimki has already scored 6 goals (and the whole team is only 8!) And is halfway through his goal of returning to the national team. Glushakov has long dreamed about this: “There is a goal to get into the national team. It’s not a secret”.