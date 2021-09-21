Who created the legendary Diablo 2 and how was the fate of the authors? – Gambling addiction

A glimpse into the days when Blizzard was completely different.

The release will take place very soon Diablo II: Resurrected – remake of the legendary action RPG Diablo 2 with the addition Lord of destruction included. The original game, as well as the first part, was created in conditions of tough crunch – if the notorious Jason Schreier wrote his books at that time, he would certainly have at his disposal excellent material for future bestsellers. However, the creative backbone of the development team already did everything for him after almost two decades.

On the eve of the release of the remake, we would like to remind you of who was responsible for the creation of the legendary game and how the fate of these wonderful people developed.

David Brevik, programmer and designer

David Brevik came to the gaming industry in the early 90s and managed to work on the platformer that was quite famous at that time. Aero the acro-bat and a sports arcade NBA Jam… Already in 1993, together with Erich and Max Schaefer, he founded the studio Condor, from under the pen of which two parts of the sports simulator came out NFL Quarterback and Mega Drive version of the fighting game Justice league task force, which received negative reviews in the press.

Later, the collective, which changed its name to Blizzard north, released the first Diablo… Brevik acted as the lead programmer, and while working on the sequel, he shared the status of the head of the project with the Shefers. As noted earlier, the team worked hard, since the creation of games had to be combined with more senior positions: David served as head of the studio, and the Schaefer brothers were vice presidents.

As Brevik later recalled, Diablo 2 had no plan at all. The developers just started creating new content right after the first part was released and planned to release a sequel already in 1998. However, the testers noted that the sequel really looks like the original, so the development was delayed, and the second part was released in 2000. An interesting fact: the idea to add a skill tree to the sequel came to Brevik literally in his soul, and served as a source of inspiration Civilization II… Also, David was one of those who stoked for the use of fashionable and progressive three-dimensional technologies, but, as often happened in those years, violent imagination and technical limitations could not agree among themselves.

The next year, the Diablo II: Lord of Destruction expansion arrived. Another addon was also planned, which, according to Brevik, included elements of an MMO, but it did not come to production: largely due to the fact that in 2003 all three founders left the studio. The reason was largely due to regular conflicts with Blizzard Entertainment, dissatisfied with the abundance of satanic topics, as well as a desire to do other projects.

After his departure, Brevik, together with the Shefers, founded Flagship Studios, within the walls of which he managed to work on only one game – a dark role-playing action Hellgate: Londongreeted by the public without much enthusiasm. Significantly, the studio closed a year after the game was released. Then David managed to be a creative leader Dungeons & Dragons Online: Eberron Unlimited and work on multiplayer roleplaying Marvel heroes, which received devastating reviews on release, but was later successfully relaunched.

Brevik is now heading his own independent studio. Graybeard games and works as a game designer. The office has two games on its account: a free puzzle The nonomancer and It Lurks Below – a good variation on the theme Terraria, which the author himself, however, positions itself as the spiritual successor to Diablo 2.

Erich Schaefer, programmer and designer

As a child, Erich Schaefer was very fond of two things: Dungeons & dragons and Italian thrash horror films about zombies – echoes of the hobby were subsequently reflected in the projects to which Erich had a hand. While working on the original Diablo, he combined the positions of screenwriter, designer and art director, and in the second he became one of the project leaders, while doing programming and curating artists.

Erich Schaefer (second from right) with his brother Max (far right)

Schaefer left Blizzard North with his brother and Brevik to found his own studio. After working on Hellgate: London as a designer, Erich soon moved to his brother founded Runic gameswhere he had a hand in the design of the two-part action role-playing game Torchlight… Schaefer stayed in the new place for six years, after which he followed Brevik’s example and founded an independent studio Double Damage Games… The last, as of 2021, released exactly two games – a space simulator Rebel galaxy and a prequel to it.

Max Schaefer, designer

Max Schaefer’s career, both within and outside Blizzard North, is similar to that of his brother. Except that in the first Diablo he had to take part in the voice acting of some characters, and after the closure of Runic Games, Schaefer founded his own studio. Echtra Games… The latter developed Torchlight iiioriginally conceived as an MMO. In March, the largest developer of online games Zynga acquired Echtra Games, and she, in turn, transferred the rights to Torchlight III to the publishing house Perfect world…

In his free time, Max takes care of the carnivorous plants in his house and enjoys playing hockey.

Stig Hedlund, designer and screenwriter

If success is measured by the number of projects, Hedlund will leave his former colleagues far behind. Over the course of his nearly 30-year career in the industry, Stig has taken on a variety of roles. Specifically, while working on Diablo 2, he acted as the voice-over-casting manager, designer, and screenwriter. However, even before joining Blizzard North, Stig took part in the creation of such iconic creations as The ooze, Comix zone and Die hard arcade, well known to the hardcore audience with solid experience.

Hedlund left the Diablo development studio before the game was released, so that, you will not believe, also found his own studio Full-On Amusement Company… It brought together people from a number of large companies, including Sony, Sega, Electronic Arts and a number of others. It was reported that the team is working on some unannounced project on the engine LithTech 2.0 production Monolith, but the further fate of both the project and the company is shrouded in mystery.

Fortunately, Stig later worked as part of Ubisoft over several tactical shooters based on the works of Tom Clancy. A little later in his life happened MMO-long-term construction Gods & Heroes: Rome Rising, announced in 2005 and limping to gamers only six years later. Few people needed the game, and even switching to a shareware model did not greatly improve the situation.

Currently, Stig Hedlund, judging by his LinkedIn profile, is involved in the creation of mobile games within the walls of Gram Games as a creative leader.

Mark Kern, producer

The least intense was the career of producer Mark Kern, who, however, stayed at Blizzard a little longer than his colleagues, having managed to lead the work on Word of warcraft… After Kern founded Red 5 Studiosthat created exactly one game – a multiplayer shooter Firefall, released in 2014 and did not gain widespread popularity.

In parallel, Kern founded the community League for gamers, which stood up for the rights of gamers and opposed the bill “On Counteracting Online Piracy”, in the end, was never adopted. Interestingly, despite Firefall’s lukewarm reception, Mark subsequently came to Indiegogo with her spiritual heiress in the person EM-8ER and hit the jackpot. The game exists and even lives, although it is updated quite rarely.

Matt Owlman, composer

Last but not least, Diablo 2 and its expansion are remembered for its enchanting neoclassical soundtrack, where there is a place for both relatively calm and very atmospheric tracks, whipping up the alarm at the right time. Matt Owlman worked with Brevik on the Justice League Task Force, but he really showed his talent already within the walls of Blizzard, where he also had a hand in writing the soundtracks for the first part of Diablo. Starcraft and one of the addons for WoW.

To the younger generation of gamers, Matt is probably better known as the composer of the Torchlight trilogy. Diablo fans still hope to see Owlman’s tracks in Diablo iv, but since Blizzard refused his services when creating the third part, this is hard to believe.

Despite the relatively recent fiasco WarCraft III: Reforged and an unhealthy atmosphere in Activision Blizzard, which is aggravated by more and more scandals, gamers are waiting with trepidation for the release of the remake. The creators actively pampered fans with trailers, and the reaction to them was overwhelmingly positive. As, however, and our preliminary opinion.

Interestingly, just two years ago, Brevik and the Schaefer brothers questioned the possibility of a remaster, explaining this by the loss of the source code. And also David refused at least somehow comment on Diablo II: Resurrected, obviously implying that very toxic atmosphere in the company. The ex-producer also did not stand aside, criticizing the creators of the remake for censorship.

What are your expectations from the updated classic?