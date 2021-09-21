Xbox Flagship: New Halo Infinite Screenshots and Art Appeared – Players are Invited for Technical Testing

Studio 343 Industries dated the following technical testing of multiplayer Halo: Infinite… It will be divided into two weekends.

The first stage of the test will focus on the mode Arena (4×4) and will pass with 24 on September 26… Matchmaking will work with 20:00 before 00:00 and with 03:00 before 07:00 in Moscow … Users will be able to play with bots on the map from the previous alpha, or with live players in a new location.

The second stage will add the mode Big Team Battle (12×12) and starts 1 october… Servers will be open until 3 october at the same time.

Between downtime, test takers will be able to practice in Practice Mode and Weapon Proving Grounds, as well as retain access to the Battle Pass and customization options.

To check the load and get more feedback, all Halo Insiders program participants with accounts registered before September 13 will be allowed to participate in the tests this time … The distribution of invitations has already begun.

More details on the upcoming “flights” will be revealed tomorrow during the stream.

New screenshots and multiplayer concept art :

Halo: Infinite Full Launch 8 december… Immediately on the day of the premiere, the project will appear in the Game Pass subscription. Multiplayer will be distributed free of charge

Read also: Kotaku: Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Will Be More Traditional With Action Gameplay…