“Zenit’s victory was so obvious that the referee’s decisions did not affect the outcome of the match.”

Former Zenit player Vladislav Radimov commented on dissatisfaction with the work of the referee on the part of Rubin’s coach Leonid Slutsky in the 8th round match of Tinkoff RPL.

– I must say that Slutsky is not so easy to piss off… There is such a stereotype around him that he is a good-natured person. When the game starts, some things change direction. These are emotions.

I had moments with the judges. When I found out that he was appointed to your match, I thought: “Damn, this one again.” Who? This is an old story. But when I saw him as the main arbiter, I realized that there would be problems. When emotions arise, you can not help it. With some judges, you can talk, even in informal vocabulary.

With some judges, coaches may have personal motives. Someone can repay it with a word, and someone comes up and immediately yellow, red… Of course, the rules were broken against Ying Bom. But Zenit’s victory was so obvious that no referees’ decisions influenced the outcome of the match, – Radimov said on the air of the Law of the Game program.

In the middle of the second half, the chief referee of the match, Sergei Ivanov, removed Slutsky from the field. The coach was unhappy with a yellow card for Rubin’s Hwang In Bomu. After the end of the meeting, which ended with a score of 1: 3, the mentor called Ivanov unsuitable.

After this game, Rubin with 14 points is in 5th place in the Tinkoff RPL standings, 6 points behind the leading Zenit. In the next round, Kazan will play away with Dynamo (September 26).

