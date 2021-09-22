18-year-old Emma Radukanu showed up at a tournament in Moscow, gained more than 2 million subscribers and became the face of the jewelry house

The popularity of the 18-year-old British woman is growing every day. She already has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

More than a week has passed since the sensational victory of the young Emma Radukanu at the US Open, but it is still in the public eye and heard. The 18-year-old champion, it seems, will soon be showered with diamonds, and she is also going to Moscow.





The popularity of 18-year-old Briton Emma Radukanu, the new US Open champion, is growing every day. A couple of months ago, before the start of Wimbledon, she had only 17 thousand subscribers on Instagram. But a successful performance at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and especially a triumph in New York, increased this number many times over. At the moment, the page of the young tennis player is read by more than 2 million people. In a matter of weeks, Emma overtook many other rivals in this indicator and became the fifth active tennis player to whom this milestone was submitted. More subscribers in women’s tennis only have Serena Williams (13.66 million), Sleigh Mirza (7.94 million), Naomi Osaki (2.88 million) and Eugenie Bouchard (2.12 million).





The London Aquarium has named two female penguins born in May this year. One chick was named after British Open Champion Emma Radukanu. Another female was named after the professor. Sarah Gilbert, who co-authored the development of the Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine. By the way, on the central court of Wimbledon, Gilbert staged a minute ovation.





After Emma attended the fashion ball with the participation of celebrities Met Gala – 2021 in New York, the Briton also attended London Fashion Week. The athlete appeared in front of journalists in an elegant dress sprinkled with diamonds. And this is no coincidence. After all, it was at this event that it was announced that Radukanu became the face of the world famous jewelry house Tiffany & Co. “These are iconic jewelry that I have loved for a long time. I have a ring, bracelet, earrings and a chain from them, and at the US Open I hardly took off these jewelry. So Tiffany will always be a special brand for me, ”wrote Radukanu on Instagram.

Russian tennis fans will soon be able to admire this wonderful girl live. The 22nd racket of the world and US Open champion Emma Radukanu has entered the “VTB Kremlin Cup”, which will be held from October 18 to 24 at Luzhniki.