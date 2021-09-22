18-year-old tennis player alerted fans with a multimillion-dollar contract: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

British tennis player Emma Radukanu, who won the US Open, became Tiffany & Co’s ambassador and alerted fans. Corresponding comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

It is known that the 18-year-old Grand Slam champion signed a contract with the brand, the cost of which is estimated at two million pounds (200.4 million rubles). She then attended London Fashion Week, complementing her Erdem outfit with jeweled Tiffany jewelry – earrings, bracelet and ring.

“I am delighted to be joining the legendary Tiffany family as the face of the brand. I have been honored to have worn these accessories for the past few weeks! ” – wrote to Radukan in the description of the post on Instagram, which got almost 400 thousand likes per day.

Readers of the publication expressed their concern about the athlete’s contract. According to fans, brands can dishonestly use the popularity of a young tennis player for their own purposes. “The tennis community should not let people take advantage of her fame”, “She is beautiful, I hope the celebrities don’t spoil her”, “The main thing is that she does not forget her true purpose”, “Tennis should come first, I hope everything is with her good, ”they said.

Earlier in September, Emma Radukanu’s costume for the championship caused a stir on the network. The girl stepped onto the court in a red and blue vintage-style suit, consisting of a tight-fitting top with a V-neck strap and a skirt-shorts. It was reported that during the same day, users completely sold out the entire batch of the suit, like Radukanu’s, in the Nike online store.

On September 12, Emma Radukanu defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leila Annie Fernandez in the decisive match of the US Open with a score of 6: 4, 6: 3.