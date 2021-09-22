3 rosters of the Russian national team for the Olympic Games-2022 in China, analytics – September 21, 2021

It’s no secret that the choice of players from the coaches of the national teams of Canada and Russia is incomparable. The pioneers of hockey can bring together several more or less equal teams. So the candidate for a trip to Beijing, Stephen Stamkos, recently announced that even the second team of Canada could compete for the medals of the Olympic Games. And what about Russia? How many efficient teams could our coaches assemble? And what prospects could they expect at the Games in China?

Russia 1

Goalkeepers: Andrey Vasilevsky (Tampa Bay), Sergey Bobrovsky (Florida), Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Defenders: Ivan Provorov (Philadelphia), Mikhail Sergachev (Tampa Bay), Dmitry Orlov (Washington), Vladislav Gavrikov (Columbus), Artem Zub, Nikita Zaitsev (both – Ottawa), Nikita Zadorov ( Calgary), Alexander Romanov (Montreal).

Forwards: Artemy Panarin (New York Rangers), Alexander Ovechkin (Washington), Evgeny Malkin (Pittsburgh), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), Andrey Svechnikov (Carolina “), Vladimir Tarasenko, Pavel Buchnevich, Ivan Barbashev (all -” St. Louis “), Vadim Shipachev (” Dynamo “), Artem Anisimov, Valery Nichushkin (both -” Colorado “), Evgeny Dadonov (” Vegas “), Vladislav Namestnikov (Detroit).

You could already read the analysis of this version of the roster in our special material, which was timed to coincide with the NHL’s agreement to send its players to China. In short, the goalkeepers and wingers of the first Russian national team are top-level, if not an overtop. And with a margin. Sorokin can be safely exchanged for Varlamov or Shesterkin. Will Tarasenko return to the previous level? Young Guryanov, whose shot is not much worse, will go to Beijing. Well, Radulov, despite his age, would not be superfluous here.

But then not everything is so cloudless. The defense, when compared with the best examples like Canada or even more so Sweden, is pretty average. Although, by our standards, this is the best thing that has happened over the past decade. And there is no need to talk about the center-forwards. Even the first line-up of the Russian national team is full of compromise candidates: Shipachev, who failed in top tournaments, Anisimov and Namestnikov with Barbashev who were broken, and who do not even always play in the center position. An amnesty for Kuznetsov would have improved the situation, but not dramatically.

Russia 2

Goalkeepers: Semyon Varlamov (New York Islanders), Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers), Alexander Georgiev (New York Rangers)

Defenders: Vyacheslav Voinov (Dynamo), Dmitry Kulikov (Minnesota), Ilya Lyubushkin (Arizona), Nikita Nesterov (CSKA), Igor Ozhiganov (SKA), Alexey Marchenko (Lokomotiv), Yegor Yakovlev (Metallurg “), Nikolay Knizhov (” San Jose “).

Forwards: Alexander Radulov, Denis Guryanov (both Dallas), Ilya Mikheev, Nikita Gusev (both Toronto), Alexander Barabanov (San Jose), Yakov Trenin (Nashville), Maxim Mamin (Florida ), Vladimir Tkachev (Los Angeles), Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergey Andronov (both – CSKA), Anton Burdasov (SKA), Sergey Tolchinsky (Avangard), Dmitry Voronkov (Ak Bars), Vladimir Tkachev ( Tractor “), Alexander Kadeikin (” Salavat Yulaev “).

What even the second squad of the Russian national team has no problems with is the goalkeepers. The salaries of the Varlamov-Shesterkin tandem, who receive more than $ 10 million for two, speak for themselves. These guys from New York are one hundred percent earning their money. Perhaps this is the goalkeeper’s line, where even the third number Georgiev has a lot of experience in playing in the NHL, at the level of the first national teams of Sweden and the Czech Republic. I’m not ashamed to go to the Olympics with her. Alas, this is where the depth of the Russian national team ends.

On the defensive, eight people are recruited who are in demand in the NHL or have had such experience in the past. True, few people rose above the third pair, which says a lot. Undoubtedly, the experience of the inconspicuous veteran Kulikov will be useful. Voinov’s offensive skills are at the elite level even after two years of inactivity, so he will close most of them. In general, this defense is of the level of the World Cup, but not the Olympic Games. You can go at least a little far with these defenders only on condition of courage that the goalkeeper will catch.

But already looking at the extreme strikers, one can feel how the choice is shrinking. Radulov was a top forward in the recent past, but he has been playing in waves for a couple of years now. His teammate Guryanov has not yet found stability. Nevertheless, they will pull the first or second link. Despite all the problems with employment in the NHL of Gusev, he remains a great master. Los Angeles newcomer Tkachev can duplicate it, and Tolchinsky should create on the other flank. As for the checkers, Mikheev or Barabanov could well have replaced Nichushkin in the first version of the line-up.

And now our great common pain. Central forwards. In principle, you can change the names depending on your taste preferences, tactics and current form, but it won’t be better. There is Trenin and Grigorenko, who have experience playing in the center, but play more on the flank. The daring and progressive Voronkov in the club is also often used not in his native position. There is no longer young, albeit solid Andronov. As for Kadeikin and Chelyabinsk Tkachev, they are just good centers at the KHL level. Not even the stars of our league. Obviously, the level of the Olympic Games is prohibitive for them.

Russia-3

Goalkeepers: Anton Khudobin (Dallas), Ilya Samsonov (Washington), Alexander Samonov (SKA).

Defenders: Nikita Tryamkin (Avtomobilist), Damir Sharipzyanov, Alexey Bereglazov (both – Avangard), Albert Yarullin (Tractor), Rushan Rafikov, Alexander Elesin (both – Lokomotiv), Andrey Mironov (Dynamo), Grigory Dronov (Metallurg).

Forwards: Vitaly Kravtsov (New York Rangers), Vasily Podkolzin (Vancouver), Konstantin Okulov, Pavel Karnaukhov, Anton Slepyshev, Sergey Plotnikov (all – CSKA), Andrey Kuzmenko (SKA), Maxim Shalunov, Denis Alekseev (both – Lokomotiv), Stanislav Galiev (Dynamo), Nikolay Goldobin (Metallurg), Nikolay Prokhorkin (Avangard), Kirill Semenov (Toronto), Alexey Volkov (Anaheim).

The goalkeeper line of the third Russian team may be inferior to the first Czech brigade, but surpasses the Danish one, where Andersen is empty. In principle, a year or two ago, the Khudobin – Samsonov duet looked luxurious. Stanley Cup finalist and Washington newcomer. An experienced hard worker and a promising young goalkeeper. However, Anton, as expected, could not keep the bar of 2020, and Ilya’s progress slowed down due to his own stupid actions. As for the third issue, there may be at least Prosvetov from the Arizona farm, or even a very young Askarov. We turned to the last world championship for a hint, where Samonov was the first number.

On the defensive, half of them have experience in North America. More or less successful – only Tryamkin. The situation with international experience is not much better. Yelesin, Yarullin and Sharipzyanov did not even play at the world championships, and Rafikov and Dronov got a similar experience last spring in Riga. In fact, this is a defense assembled on a leftover principle. You can recall the somewhat passed Kiselevich or the veteran Emelin, but the general level will not change from this. Even at the World Cup with such a selection of defenders, there would be huge problems.

In the choice of strikers, someone may be confused by the presence of Kravtsov, who has not yet played for the senior national team, or Podkolzin, who has not yet made his debut for Vancouver. But we remember very well how a good start to his debut season in the NHL helped Nichushkin go to the Sochi Olympics. Semyonov in many ways got into our version of the third roster, provided that he can at least occasionally play the main roster of Toronto. With the mark “center from the NHL” can get into the second team. The rest of the guys are KHL stars, some of whom (Shalunov, Prokhorkin) do not always justify advances even at the level of our league.

Given the catastrophic situation with the centers, one could recall Zernov, who soured after the injury, who was not helped even by the exchange from Avangard. Or Ivan Morozov, exiled by SKA to the Major League. But much more indicative is that if Datsyuk had a ready-made decision to continue his career, he would certainly have got into the third, or even the second, composition of the Russian national team. Pavel Valerievich, even at 43, is stronger than most Russian centers. The same applies to the now unemployed Kovalchuk. Only the lack of playing practice and a clear understanding of the future prevented us from including Ilya in one of the squads.

