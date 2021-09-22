62-year-old Yudashkina in a flowing dress with a polka dot print appeared in New York

Marina Yudashkin is the main support and support of Valentin Yudashkin. She has been married to him for more than 33 years. The socialite often wears outfits that her husband creates. She also manages to manage the household and cook. Last summer, the couple visited Alla Pugacheva more than once. They also traveled to Europe. At the same time, the fashion designer’s wife boasted of feminine images every time.

Emphasis on thin ankles: Yudashkina in a fitted dress with a sun skirt appeared at the holidayThe wife of an eminent fashion designer in evening dress noted at the celebration of actress Natalia Kamenskaya.

And recently Marina left for the USA after the singer Alsou. She has been enjoying the warm weather in New York for several days now. The day before, the socialite walked through the city center and saw her friend. For this occasion, she wore a black, flowing polka dot dress. The outfit was complemented by a thin belt and slates. She showed off slender legs and graceful ankles

“New York. How wonderful it is when you arrive in another country, and there your friends meet you! With Angela, ”wrote the star.

Fans admired what Yudashkin’s 62-year-old wife looks like. Many gave her compliments. “The dress is wow and the mistress of the dress is incomparable”, “Shoes are not for the metropolis, but the dress is awesome”, “How happy you are!”, “Dream! You are an incredible beauty ”,“ Oh, you are always so elegant ”,“ Marisha, very slim ”,“ Such beauty, in a dress at the end of September, ”subscribers commented on the post.

