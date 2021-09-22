7 stars who failed auditions for iconic projects

Collected films that could change the careers of Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson.

Last week, two famous actresses at once spoke about their failed auditions for cult projects. KinoReporter recalled other similar cases.

Elizabeth Olsen as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

In one of the Hollywood podcasts, Elizabeth Olsen called her auditions for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, and also remembered that she had not even been called back. At that time, the future star was at the very beginning of her career and she did not have much experience in auditions.

“I auditioned in a small room in New York, where only the camera was pointed at me, and the casting director’s assistant read the lines to me. It was the scene of Khaleesi’s speech as she emerges from the fire, near the end of the first season. Everything went horribly“, – the actress remembered.

Salma Hayek – Trinity in The Matrix

A here Salma Hayek failed auditions for the role of Trinity in “The Matrix” because of her own laziness. The actress admitted that her physical form at the time of the casting left much to be desired.

“We overcame many obstacles, screen tests and auditions, after which they brought stunt coordinators from Asia and arranged a physical test“, – the actress remembered.

According to Hayek, she never went to the gym, so when asked to run a couple of laps around the room, she began to choke. But Jada Pinkett Smith showed herself much better.

However, Jada ended up losing to Cary-Anne Moss. However, later Pinkett-Smith still appeared in “The Matrix” – in the second and third parts, she played the role of Niobe. Even more curious is the fact that Neo was originally supposed to be played by her husband Will Smith, but he turned down the role, considering the project strange…

Jennifer Lawrence as Bella Swan in Twilight

Despite the fact that there is at least one iconic franchise in the filmography of Jennifer Lawrence, the actress recalled her failed audition for the role of Bella in Twilight several times. According to the star, she simply did not expect the vampire saga to become so popular.

“I think that for me and for Kristen it was just another tryout. And then they grew into something more“, – said Jennifer.

Scarlett Johansson as Judy Shepherd in Jumanji

Scarlett Johansson almost got the role of little Judy in the adventure film “Jumanji”, but she was bypassed by Kirsten Dunst, who at that time had several films, including the adaptation of “Interview with the Vampire”, where her partners were Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas …

Scarlett, however, also achieved her goal: now she is included in the ratings of the highest paid actresses and can choose any projects – from independent dramas to high-budget blockbusters.

Natalie Portman as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet

Another star, who began her career in early childhood, could become Juliet in the next adaptation of Shakespeare’s immortal work. She even flew to Sydney, home of director Baz Luhrmann, to test with Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the director ended up choosing Claire Danes. The reason was the small stature of the actress, because of which she looked bad with her partner in the frame, and Luhrmann also believed that against her background Leonardo would look older than necessary. However, the director also rejected Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Ricci.

Liv Tyler as Matilda in Leon

About two thousand actresses applied for the role of little Matilda in Leon, one of whom was Liv Tyler. The actress was eventually turned down, considering her too old – at that time she was 15 years old. It is also ironic that Natalie Portman, who nevertheless got the role, was refused for the first time for the opposite reason – she was too small. Because of this, by the way, Natalie’s parents asked to amend the script in order to get rid of very tough and provocative scenes.

Anya Taylor-Joy as young Maleficent in the movie “Maleficent”

The star of large and small screens at the beginning of her career auditioned for a small role in Maleficent. If successful, she would have played the main character in her youth, but Anya was bypassed by a rival – the role was taken by Ella Pernell, in whose filmography you can now find only a couple of interesting projects. But Taylor-Joy now shines in the lead roles.