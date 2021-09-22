A flaw was found in the camera of the iPhone 13 Pro

Reviewers who studied the iPhone 13 Pro found an unpleasant feature in the device – when you take a close picture of an object, the camera itself switches to a special macro mode. Apple has already promised to fix this feature in future firmware updates.

The most annoying of the first users of the “apple” novelty is the fact that after activating the macro mode it is not possible to exit it – no switch in the interface of the “Camera” application is provided for this.

When shooting video, automatic switching to macro mode also works by default, but the user can at least lock it by selecting the “Lock camera” option. But in the case of taking a photo, the smartphone decides everything for him.

Apple said in response to a request from Input Mag that the features of activating the macro mode are not an error – that is how everything was intended. However, the company has promised to give users freedom of choice by adding the appropriate settings in the next iOS 15 update. It is expected to be released this fall.

Phone 13 was announced on September 14th. Pre-orders for new items opened on September 22, and they will go on sale by September 24. iPhone 13 mini will be available at a price of 69,990 rubles, iPhone 13 – from 79,990 rubles, iPhone 13 Pro – from 99,990 rubles, iPhone 13 Pro Max – from 109,990 rubles. For the Pro versions, for the first time, an option with 1 terabyte of internal memory will be offered