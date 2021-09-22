“A very smart guy, a little reserved. He has to score 10 goals and give 10 assists per season. “

AS Monaco head coach Niko Kovacs praised the game of the team’s Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin.

– For us, Golo is a guarantor of quality, it is very important from the point of view of our game. We need to make sure he is in shape. I am very pleased with him. He’s a very smart guy, a little reserved and doesn’t consider himself a star.

When I took charge of AS Monaco, I told him that with the qualities that he possesses, he needs to score more goals and provide more assists to his partners.

I push him to better position himself on the field, to act more often in the immediate vicinity of the opponent’s penalty area in order to score more goals, as was the case with Nice. I think a player like him should score 10 goals and give 10 assists per season.

I am not saying this to put pressure on him. I just believe that he has all the required qualities to cope with this task. If he succeeds, he will help both the team and the club, – said Kovacs.

Golovin has scored two goals this season and made two assists in 9 games.