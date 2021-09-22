“Agalarov needs to score in every match and preferably two goals.”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin on the air of the MATCH PRIME assessed the composition of the national team before the October matches.

– Will Vyacheslav Karavaev have time to recover for the matches of the national team?

– According to the information that I have, it is possible that he will recover by the last round of the RPL before the matches of the national team.

– What does Agalarov need to do to be on the final list of the national team?

– Nothing supernatural (smiles). We must do what he has done so far – score in each match and preferably two goals.

– How satisfied are you with the current equipment of the national team?

– On what scale to rate?

– On a five-point basis.

– Five points.

– Will the Russian national team continue to play 4-3-3?

– There were different rivals. We tried to play 4-3-3 with Croatia, Malta and Cyprus. It is clear that the pressure structure changes depending on the opponent. But this is the basic scheme. I want to play 4-3-3. Again, football is not played by a circuit, but by people.

On October 8, in the qualifying match for the World Cup, the Russian national team will take over Slovakia, and then they will play with Slovenia on the road (October 11).

