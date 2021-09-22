AMD and EA Will Pave the Way for Intel Arc Alchemist Graphics Cards

Partner material

Intel® announced the hiring of four leading game development experts to help the company prepare for the launch of the Alchemist Arc ™ family of high-performance graphics cards. They will need to work with the game developer community, coordinate feedback, and work to optimize future games for Intel graphics cards.

Over the past few days, Intel announced that it has introduced four senior management positions to the staff responsible for liaison and interaction with game developers and the creation of specialized software tools. Freshly educated positions were taken by experienced employees who had moved to Intel from AMD and EA.

André Bremer, a renowned professional with over twenty years of experience in the gaming industry, has taken over as VP and General Manager for Gaming and Graphics Workloads. Prior to joining Intel, Bremer worked as Head of Engineering at Prime Gaming, and before that, he had worked in executive positions at AWS Game Tech, Zynga, EA and even LucasArts.

The position of senior director of tools and technology for game developers went to Michael Heilemman, who previously served as technology director for Electronic Arts and content manager at Sony Computer Entertainment America. He also has extensive experience in game development, having contributed to at least 60 AAA games for companies such as Vivendi, Dreamworks Interactive and Malibu Interactive. At Intel, Heylemman will be tasked with making life as easy as possible for developers when optimizing gaming products for Intel’s Xe-HPG graphics architecture.

Also, after interrupting his 15-year career at AMD, Ritche Corpus moved to Intel, where he was offered the post of vice president and general director of gaming ecosystem development and developer relations. It is worth mentioning that Corpus already had experience of working with Intel, when he participated in the leadership of the PC Gaming Alliance, a non-profit organization that promotes PCs as a gaming platform. At the same time, at AMD, he headed the gaming and professional software development department.

Finally, Intel announced the hiring of its senior director of game development, Steve Bell, who, like Corpus, moved to the blue camp from AMD, where he spent 13 years in the exact same position.

Intel has been developing in-processor graphics cores for many years, but until now, interaction with developers has not been such a priority for it. Now, it seems that the situation is changing, the company wants to follow the example of AMD and NVIDIA and build a direct connection with game studios, providing developers with comprehensive support. To do this, she recruits leading experts in the industry, and this is a perfect illustration of great ambition.

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards will be available in the first quarter of 2022. They will be manufactured according to the N6 process technology (advanced 7 nm process technology) at TSMC facilities. It is assumed that the senior representatives of the Alchemist series will be able to compete with the GeForce RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6700 XT video cards.