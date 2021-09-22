AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card due in mid-October with 8GB memory and 1,792 stream processors

It has long been rumored that AMD is preparing the Radeon RX 6600, a mid-range graphics card designed for comfortable gaming in Full HD resolution. It became known that the new product will be launched in mid-October.

Resource VideoCardz received information about the timing of the publication of reviews of the novelty. According to these data, on October 13, the first reviews of new items should appear on the Internet. Usually, the launch follows the release of reviews, but no information has been reported on when AMD intends to start selling new items. The presentation of the video card should take place before the publication of the reviews, that is, in the coming weeks.

In addition to information about the product launch, key technical characteristics of the Radeon RX 6600 have leaked to the Network. According to the specifications table published by VideoCardz, the RX 6600 should receive 28 compute units (1792 stream processors), that is, some of the 23 units available on the Navi GPU will be disabled. More importantly, the Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards will feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

It is also reported that the release of the reference AMD Radeon RX 6600 should not be expected. As with the Radeon RX 6600 XT, this launch will rely solely on development from AMD partners.