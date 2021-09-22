An asteroid the size of three of the Statue of Liberty is approaching Earth

The asteroid was named 2021 NY1. It resembles a very large rock – up to 300 meters in diameter. For reference: the height of the Statue of Liberty is 93 meters.

2021 NY1 travels through space at 33,800 km / h, which is about 27 times the speed of sound. At the closest possible distance to Earth, it will be on September 22.

According to NASA, the giant planet will be separated by 1,560,000 km. This is about four times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Although such asteroids do not pose a threat to life on Earth, experts still track them in case the orbits of celestial bodies change, and they collide with our planet.

Be that as it may, the autumn asteroid is far from the closest celestial object that has ever passed near us. This honor belongs to the asteroid 2020 QG, which flew just 2950 km over the Indian Ocean on August 16, 2020, writes Live Science.

Learn more about space objects that have remained in the memory of earthlings over the past two centuries. The most impressive meteorites are listed:

Scroll through the photo, read the description!

Space lovers are advised to check out the best telescopes and other devices for shooting at night:

This is also interesting: