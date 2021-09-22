And again the eternal dispute: Messi or Ronaldo?

The two main stars of world football over the past decade and a half have been settling into new clubs, re-fueling the debate about which of them is still better.

The confrontation between fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is as endless as the argument between lovers and haters of pineapple pizza. In recent years, this topic has begun to fade somewhat. In football, new bright personalities appeared like Kilian Mbappé and Erling Holland, Robert Lewandowski reached the peak of form, and the Argentine and the Portuguese themselves were simply tormented in their clubs. But then they changed their registration and found freedom – you can again throw in the arguments “for” and “against”.

This is what Britain’s leading football experts Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have recently undertaken on the air of British television. Here are their positions:

Carragher: Ronaldo is not the best player of all time. For me, this is Messi. He not only scores, but can also lead the game. Cristiano does not know how. I do not criticize him at all, but I do not consider him the best. Messi can send you to unattainable football heights. He can do things that you have never seen. Ronaldo does the same thing as everyone else: runs, jumps, hits free throws …

Neville: Someone thinks that the best is Ronaldo, someone – that Messi. I would never try to prove to Leo fans that they are wrong. This is their opinion. But this morning I thought that if I had to release the player for the last 10 minutes, so that he could decide the outcome of the meeting, I would certainly release Ronaldo.

An experience

At the moment, Neville’s position looks more advantageous. After returning to Manchester United, Cristiano throws up and throws up. He has already scored 4 goals in 3 matches, while Messi did not make a single effective action at PSG. There can be several explanations here. Firstly, Cristiano has more experience in changing teams, and he moved to an already familiar environment. Messi spent his entire career at Barcelona, ​​leaving only to play for the Argentine national team. So the adaptation process can be more difficult for him.

Atmosphere

Another possible factor for Ronaldo’s success lies in the club he moved to. The atmosphere at Manchester United is clearly very working right now. Yes, the defeat to Young Boys (1: 2) blur the picture a little, but overall the dynamics are positive. Surely Cristiano is spurred on by the support of fans who are delighted with the return of the legend. Messi is more difficult with this. He came to a club where nothing is clear at all. PSG never managed to turn from a stellar company into a real team, it is still every man for himself. It is not surprising that Leo no longer shakes hands with the coach after the substitution. Moments like this are not uncommon in Paris.

This is just the beginning

On the other hand, it would be wrong to immediately sentence the Argentinean. After all, he hasn’t played many matches yet. Cristiano, when he moved to Juventus, also did not start very well: he did not score in the first three games of Serie A, he was marked with a red card in the Champions League … Messi will probably still show his class, but for now we need to get in shape and find a common language with partners and Mauricio Pochettino. At PSG, Leo does not stand out in terms of level as in recent years at Barça, so he will have to put up with the position of “one of”.

Whether Ronaldo will be able to maintain the same level as now throughout the season is also a big question. And it’s not so much about “physics”, which he supports with a special diet of avocados and boiled eggs, as about the courage. Motivation is the most important thing for Cristiano, and if it disappears one “cold evening in Stoke”, he may stop scoring so often.

***

One thing is unfortunate: both transfers are not exactly football stories. The Guardian columnist Barney Ronay compares the acquisition of Ronaldo to the purchase by a wealthy businessman of an expensive necklace for his wife so that she turns a blind eye to his affair with his secretary. And Messi’s transfer to PSG for the English author is a whim of a bored billionaire who, for fun, decided to buy himself a new yacht. Indeed, there are enough problems at Manchester United, and the acquisition of Ronaldo will hide them only for a while. And in Paris they cannot cope with the already existing stars – so why another one? And here Messi and Ronaldo are equal. They are both hostages of the football business, for which their playing qualities are not of artistic value, but become just a management tool.

