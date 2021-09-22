Andrey Zubarev told what Salavat Yulaev learned from the defeat at Severstal

Defender of Salavat Yulaev Andrey Zubarev commented on the defeat to Severstal (1: 2) in the KHL regular championship match.

– It’s a shame that we lost. We spent a lot of energy to equalize the score. It’s a shame we lost in the end, conceding an unnecessary goal. It is a pity that the whole match did not work. We didn’t play well enough to get the groundwork in the first two periods. The series must end. It is necessary to start a new one, only a victorious one.

– It seems that it became harder for Salavat to start the matches. Is the team physically tired?

– For the third period, I can say that the team had strength. We closed Severstal in the zone. We didn’t start well.

– Were you surprised by the minority of Severstal?

– The chances were very good, it was necessary to implement them. But if we didn’t score, it means that their minority and the goalkeeper played well.

– What did the team learn after this defeat?

– The fact that you need to start playing well from the very beginning, and not when someone pecked in one place. Some guys played the last minutes without shifts. They played so that the opponent would leave. The burden fell on some guys, they gave everything to equalize the score. It’s a shame to lose a match when you put so much effort into it.

– Will you especially wait for the home game with Severstal?

– We are waiting for all games. Does not matter. Lost and lost. We need to sort out the mistakes and play on, – the GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports the words of Zubarev.

