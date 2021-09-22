Angelina Jolie visited the White House: a photo from Washington – novosti-shou-biznesa

The 46-year-old Hollywood star is also actively involved in social activities. She met with United States officials to discuss a problem that affects millions of women – violence.

Angelina Jolie at the White House

In Washington, Jolie also met with reporters and said that the main purpose of his visit is to try to promote the re-adoption of the law on violence against women, which was passed under Clinton.

Well, I have good bipartisan meetings, it gives hope. The problem will be solved if you look at it as healthy families and invest in it,

– said Jolie.

White House officials said the actress met with press secretary Jen Psaki, director of communications Kate Bedingfield and Jen Klein, co-chair of the Gender Policy Council.



Angelina Jolie at the White House / Photo Getty Images

The image of Angelina Jolie

The actress arrived at the White House in a long milk skirt, which emphasized her figure, and a black T-shirt. Probably combined outfits with shoes with heels. Accessories included earrings, a watch, and a black face shield. Jolie was holding a black purse in her hand.

She styled her hair evenly, and on her face she did light everyday makeup with an emphasis on the eyes.



Angelina Jolie in Washington / Photo Getty Images

On occasion, the actress spoke to the gymnasts of the US national team, who suffered from the abusive behavior and harassment of former team doctor Larry Nassar. The girls testified about him before the Judges Committee on Capitol Hill. They also said that their complaints, which came back in 2015, were not properly considered.