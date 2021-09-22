Anne Hathaway, Ciara and other stars team up to fight Covid-19

Голливудские знаменитости не хотят стоять в стороне - они готовы помогать.

For the second year, the coronavirus pandemic is raging around the world and countries are working hard to eradicate the problem. So the celebrities decided that it was time to use their authority and help fight the virus.

Seventy artists and actors have signed an open letter to world leaders asking them to help stop the massive spread of the coronavirus. This appeal was written by the nonprofit CARE, for which the famous model Iman serves as a global advocate. It was she who helped attract such a number of stars and draw up the right message to world leaders on vaccination issues.

The list of celebrities who signed the demands included: Ciara, Richard Gere, Anne Hathaway, Iman, Iskra Lawrence, Eva Longoria, Alyssa Milano, Rachel Zoe, Jordana Brewster and others.

The letter was published this Tuesday, September 21, and is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly’s Global Covid-19 Summit, which was hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The statement asks to provide vaccines to 70% of the world’s population by 2022. Celebrities were also asked to provide the necessary resources for Third World countries to provide more support in their health care system, as well as to interest the public in vaccination.

None of us will be safe until we are all safe. We call on the leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly to act courageously together to end COVID-19 everywhere.

– the letter says.

“Currently, the coronavirus is a man-made pandemic of indifference. Only 2% of people in low-income countries received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable people unprotected in the face of COVID. This situation also allows new strains like delta to emerge and destroy the lives of millions of people. “

– indicated in the appeal.