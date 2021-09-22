Announcement Meizu 18X – Lett-Flagman on Flyme 9.2 with Emphasis on Design

by

22 September 2021, 12:37

Meizu is supplied in the Chinese Meizu 18X – special version of the phragman, which is the basic reference for the label. When disabled, the special screen for the game is not present, but the characteristics are correct. Òàê, çäåñü ïðèìåíåíû 120-Ãö äèñïëåé ñ ðàçðåøåíèåì Full HD +, ÷ èïñåò Snapdragon 870, ïàìÿòü UFS 3.1 (÷ àñòü âûäåëåíà ïîä âèðòóàëüíîå ðàñøèðåíèå ÎÇÓ LPDDR4X), 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 è ïðî ÷ èå íåîáõîäèìûå ôèøêè. The manufacturer is making the addition to the new release of Flyme 9.2 with a choice of the driver, but the driver is missing.

Аонс Meizu 18X
Аонс Meizu 18X

The main camera turns on three lenses, where the main camera is the 64-type Samsung GW3. It has been supplemented with an 8-type wide lens with a 120-gram pick-up angle and 2-type large-camera. The camera supports shooting video in the 8Ê format, there is an AI-flash and that’s all. For the eyes, the 13-unit front mount is in the center of the screen.

Аонс Meizu 18X

The Meizu 18X is available for pre-ordering next day with the next release on September 26. Prices start at 2599 on 8/128. The carrier is available in black, white and blue options. As a matter of fact, the Chinese company is still not planning to supply new items.

Аонс Meizu 18X Аонс Meizu 18X
Аонс Meizu 18X
Mobiltelefon.ru

Meizu 18X Technical Specifications
No 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Stitch Flyme 9.2 ñ OneMind 3.5
Kkan 6.67 “, 2400 x 1080 dots, 395ppi, 120 Hz, 360 Hz starting, 100,000: 1, 500 nits (type) 700 nits (max), DCI-P3, DC Dimming, OLED
× message Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
CPU: 8 days, 7 minutes, Kryo 585, up to 3.2 ÃÃö
GPU: Adreno 650
ÎÇÓ 8 ÃÁ
LPDDR4X		 12 ÃÁ
LPDDR4X
ÏÇÓ 128 ÃÁ
UFS 3.1		 256 ÃÁ
UFS 3.1
SIM and memory card Two nanoSIM cards
Size Oena, PureVision, AI, HDR, video recording 8Ê, 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60 / 30fps, 720p @ 30ps, slo-mo 1080ð @ 120/240 / 960fps, 720ð @ 120/240 / 960fps
Basic: 64 SP, Samsung GW3, 1 / 1.97 “, f / 1.79, 1.7 cm in bining, equal focal length 26 mm, 6 len
Wide: 8 SP, Hi846, 1/4 ”, f / 2.2, 120 grades, 15 mm, 5 lines
Close: 2 p, BF2253L, f / 2.4, 79 mm, 3 lines
Yellow Per cent, 13, f / 2.0, AI, HDR, 5 lines
Attacker 4300 ìÀ h
Order USB-C, 30 W
Connectors Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4 / 5 ÃÃö
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS, A-GPS, ÃËÎÍÀÑÑ, Galileo
NFC No
Biometry Window Printing the pallet in the window
Recognition of lice
Çvuk Monodynamic, LDAC
Water supply Not approved
Size and weight 165.1 х 76.35 х 7.99 мм
189 ã
Price 2599 Money
(29,290 credits)		 2799 Man
(31,545 credits)		 2999
(33 810 points)
Аонс Meizu 18X
Аонс Meizu 18X

Аонс Meizu 18X

aliexpress

© Aktou Puchkin. Mobiltelefon

About Meizu Materials

Leave a Comment