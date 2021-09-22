Apple’s leaked videos show how authorized workshops are trained to coax customers into expensive formal repairs

Videos leaked online that Apple released to its authorized repair partners. In them, the company trains employees on how to persuade customers to overpay for official repairs and thereby undermine the activities of unauthorized repair shops.

In one of the videos, a man playing the role of a customer asks the person playing the role of a repairman how much it would cost to replace a broken glass on an iPhone. When a customer is surprised that the cost of a repair is much higher than what was called by a third-party service center, the technician replies that he is calling the cost of the genuine part. In response to a question about the advisability of installing a genuine part, the technician states that only with it is the device guaranteed to work without failures.

Some of the videos look complete, others are supposed to be in the process of being edited. However, the content of the video is completely in line with the way Apple has been talking to customers for years. The training videos are designed to help certified repair shops maintain their position in the market, where customers can get a similar service at a much lower cost. The videos are not publicly available as they are intended only for Apple employees and partners. They were discovered and published by Andrey Shumeiko, a member of the insider community.

Each of the videos posted is aimed at educating Apple and authorized workshops on how to convince users to spend more money on repairs. It is much cheaper to fix your device at a third-party service center than Apple. In addition, authorized workshops often agree that third-party service providers provide a broader range of services and are capable of refurbishing devices that Apple has labeled as non-repairable.

Some videos show comparisons between genuine parts and their counterparts, which Apple does not show in the best possible way. For example, one of the videos shows an iPhone with a non-original display that does not respond correctly to touches. However, often third-party repair companies only use very high quality spare parts, used original parts or refurbished parts.

To combat the imposition of unnecessarily expensive services on users by companies such as Apple, a campaign is underway in the United States to enact the so-called “right to repair.” In the long term, it will allow users and third-party workshops to have access to quality spare parts and instructions for self-repairing electronics.