Are the authors of Detroit: Become Human working on a Star Wars game?

Rumors are running around the Internet, slowly acquiring details. Rumors of a new studio game Quantic dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human), whose setting seems to be a distant, distant galaxy.

Yes, if the rumors are true (and they, judging by the number of insiders who agreed in opinion, are correct at least in their essence), David Cage’s studio is engaged in a game based on Star Wars… It has been engaged for a year and a half – although it is not a fact that all this time it was in full-fledged active production, and not in pre-production (on the other hand, the studio released its last game already in 2018 – it would be strange, if its employees chill all this time) …

Interestingly, according to one of the anonymous sources, studio Quantic Dream for the first time since its debut (Omikron: The Nomad Soul) will move away from creating expensive interactive films and will release a full-fledged action game with appropriate gameplay mechanics. Moreover, the appearance of an open world and multiplayer in the project is not excluded (the latter even suggested itself – at one time the studio hired appropriate specialists).

What’s funny is that the agreement between Disney and EA for ten years of exclusive rights to Star Wars games will only expire in 2023, but Disney is already preparing a springboard for the fastest possible correction of the shameful situation. Ubisoft is making its own version of Star Wars, Aspyr is remaking Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic with support from Sony, and now this. Add the announced sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in less than five minutes, and it turns out that in the next few years we have every chance of seeing more major games in the legendary universe than in the last decade.