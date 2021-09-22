Ariana Grande goes to court after stabbing attack

The star is worried about its safety

American singer Ariana Grande has filed a petition to be banned from approaching after she was attacked by a man with a knife in her home earlier this month. This is reported by the TMZ edition.

The artist seeks to obtain a restraining order against a 23-year-old stalker named Aaron Brown, terrorized her for 7 months and threatened to kill her.

The attacker is now in prison on 2 counts of felony. But the star is afraid that he could be fired. In her statement, Ariana notes: “I fear for my safety and the safety of my family. I am afraid that, without an injunction, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to harm me or my family members. ”

Recall that Aaron Brown broke into the house of Ariana Grande on the night of September 9 with a knife. When the security asked him to leave the house, the man began to threaten with violence. When the police were called, the attacker managed to escape, but was later detained and arrested.

