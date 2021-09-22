Atlus Starts Celebrating 25 Years Of Persona – Persona 6 Not Announced Yet

Company Atlus announced the beginning of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the cult role-playing series Persona… The first announcements, however, turned out to be non-fictional.

It was announced by the developers that in the near future all anime adaptations by Persona, including theatrical production Persona 5will be available for the first time on several major streaming platforms. While this announcement is only relevant to the Japanese audience – users from other parts of the world should wait for further details.

In addition, Atlus has confirmed several upcoming music and gigs.

In particular, within the framework of the presentation of the publishing house SEGA at the upcoming digital exhibition Tokyo Game Show 2021 soloist Lin Inaizumi will perform for the audience several tracks from the official Persona 5 soundtrack. Thereafter, on November 21, 2021, two major instrumental concerts will be organized in Tokyo. …

Atlus announced this summer that it will be announcing “seven new projects” in celebration of Persona’s 25th anniversary. At the same time, the company emphasized that “projects” are not only games.

In the comments, players express their hope for the re-release of the old parts of Persona for the current platforms and the announcement. Persona 6… Many do not understand why Persona 4 Golden was ported from Playstation vita just on PC…

