Avtomobilist scored seven goals against Dynamo Minsk, Shumakov made a double

Avtomobilist beat Dynamo Minsk in Yekaterinburg in the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match. Minskers were the first to open the scoring, but the hosts of the ice hit the gates of Alexei Kolosov three times in the first period. At the beginning of the second game segment, the guests were able to restore balance, but in the middle of the second period, Sergei Shumakov again brought Avtomobilist forward, having issued a double. In the 34th minute, Brooks Maysek scored the fifth goal, and in the final twenty minutes the hosts scored twice more. The goals were scored:

0: 1 Suvorov (Kreichik, Buinitsky), 02:04

1: 1 Shumakov (Makeev), 04:10

2: 1 Tryamkin, 10:15

3: 1 Kulikov (Bocharov), 12:54

3: 2 Kempe (Strömwall), 20:21

3: 3 Tedenby (Eremenko, Kreichik), 24:18, GB

4: 3 Shumakov (Zborovsky, Da Costa), 30:35

5: 3 Maysek (Spooner, Gurkin), 33:12

6: 3 Gurkin (Makeev), 48:28, GB

7: 3 Shchemerov (Bocharov, Kulikov), 53:43 Goalkeepers: Shikin (Galkin, 24:18) – Kolosov Match statistics: Throws: 64-55; Shots on target: 41-36; Face-offs: 43-24 Blocked shots: 10-17; Strength techniques: 16-20; Penalty: 8-6 Throws: 64-55; Shots on target: 41-36; Face-offs: 43-24 Blocked shots: 10-17; Strength techniques: 16-20; Penalty: 8-6 Viewers: 805