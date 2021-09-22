Barça crisis 20 years ago: 0 trophies in 5 years and the Dutch again

Ronald Koeman retired from playing in 1997 and joined Guus Hiddink’s coaching staff to help the Netherlands national team in the World Cup in France. After an impressive work with the national team, Koeman received an offer from Louis van Gaal – his compatriot invited Barcelona to the bench, in which Ronald ran six seasons and won the Champions League.

Koeman worked well with Van Gal and young Jose Mourinho, but despite two championships and the Copa del Rey, the coaches were removed in 2000. In Catalonia, they did not like Van Gaal’s dictatorial habits and the style of communicating with the press. Louis complained about everything and whined about philosophy long before working at Manchester United: “I was hired for my philosophy and personality, as well as for the game I put on at Ajax. But it is very difficult to implement all this in Barcelona, ​​because the philosophy does not correspond to the culture of the country. Every day I need to convince someone of something here, especially the players. Barça players think they are the best, but they are not. I’ve won more in six years at Ajax than Barcelona in 100 years. “

When the team failed, the media bombed Van Gaal for the Dutch mini-team. In the 1998/99 season, Barcelona played Rudolfus Hesp, Michael Reiziger, Philip Koku, Winston Bogard, the De Boer brothers, Boudewijn Senden and Patrick Kluivert – a real colony compared to what it is now (Frankie de Jong, Memphis Depay , Luc de Jong). Kluivert understood the indignation of the locals: “It is very dangerous that there are so many legionnaires from Holland here. If things suddenly go wrong, it will be very easy to blame us for everything. I have a good idea of ​​why the locals find so many Dutch people in the club too overwhelming. I would feel about the same if eight Spaniards were playing in Ajax. “

Together with Van Gaal, Koeman and Mourinho, President Josep Nunez left the club – the man with whom Barcelona won 30 trophies in 22 years. The vacant place was taken by his closest assistant Joan Gaspard, who was idolized by the fans. Gaspar fell in love with his ingenuity as vice president: in 1982 he drove to the airport in a tank after negotiations with Diego Maradona, and in 1996 changed into a waiter to sneak into Ronaldo’s hotel room and recruit him.

The first transfer window turned out to be saturated. Luis Figo fled to Real Madrid – Gaspar invested the proceeds of 60 million euros in Mark Overmars and Emmanuel Petit from Arsenal. Plus 44 million flew away for three more players, whose names mean nothing to the Camp Nou fans. In theory, these purchases could be beneficial, but Barcelona was coached by Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, the counterpart of Quique Setien.

The competence of this coach reflects the case of Petit, the freshman European champion in the French national team and the author of the goal in the 1998 World Cup final. The situation happened at Emmanuel’s first training session after the transfer from Arsenal: “Goalkeeper Richard Dutruel was translating the coach’s words for me and suddenly stopped abruptly with bewilderment in his eyes:“ The coach wants to know what position you are in. ” The European Championship has just ended. I looked at the coach, then at Richard and said, “Is he kidding?” Dutruel shook his head in response. Then I asked Richard: “Ask him where he has been for the last two years. Was he kidnapped? Or maybe he was in the jungle where there is no TV? “

Barcelona left the Champions League in the group stage and met the spring in the UEFA Cup. Ferrer was fired in April. Gaspard held talks with Arsene Wenger and Fabio Capello, but Arsenal and Roma did not release the coaches at the end of the season. Carles Reshak had to steer the situation, who had been in the club’s system for more than 30 years and shortly before his appointment signed an agreement on a napkin to move little Lionel Messi from Argentina to Catalonia.

Reshak coped with the main task – he pulled the team to fourth place, which opened the way to the Champions League. Thanks to a 3-2 victory over Valencia, with a decisive goal through the genius Rivaldo, Barça caught up on points with the “bats” and were higher in the table due to the advantage in personal meetings.

Football of Barcelona was more and more based on physics, so when Gaspar extended Reschak for another season, Josep Guardiola left the team – 30-year-old Pep was already mentally preparing for a coaching career and drove off to Serie A, where tactics were paid much more attention. But Carles Puyol and Xavi, who played the most matches in the season, staked out at the base. Nevertheless, the 2001/02 season Barça again finished in fourth place in Examples and disgracefully flew out of the Cup in the 1/32 finals. The campaign was brightened up by reaching the Champions League semifinals, but this did not save Reshak – Van Gaal returned to his place.

With this decision, Gaspard further worsened the club’s position. First, Rivaldo fled – the Brazilian could not stand Louis. Secondly, Riquelme and Javier Saviola suffered – Van Gaal stifled their creativity and made them more defensive. The philosopher from the Netherlands was fired just six months later. In transit through the acting Antonio de la Cruz, the chair of the head coach passed to Radomir Antich. It turned out to be Gaspard’s final chord. 10 days after the Serb’s appointment, he left the presidency. In the Spanish Championship, Barcelona were then located three points from the relegation zone.

Having worked with Real Madrid and Atlético, Antic squeezed the maximum out of that team. The Serbian specialist brought up the young pupils of Victor Valdes and Andres Iniesta as the basis. Antic also allowed Xavi to participate more in attacking actions, moving him closer to the attackers. Barcelona finished sixth that season, their worst result since 1989, with relief after the prospect of being in the Segunda with Van Gaal.

In the summer of 2003, Frank Rijkaard, Ronaldinho and Joan Laporta appeared in Barcelona. With these people, Barça won the first trophy in five years and opened the most successful chapter in the club’s history. But the time for another turmoil came even before Lionel Messi left: failures in the Champions League, strange transfers, the Dutch. The Barcelona crisis is inevitable for cyclical reasons. The main thing is to use it profitably in order to return to the top – Laporta already did this trick in the early 2000s.

