Binance Will Start Selling Exclusive NFT Hockey Cards

Exclusive NFT hockey cards have appeared on the Binance marketplace. They were released under the license of the Continental Hockey League by the creators of the KHL.cards project by the Block-chain.com holding.

It is planned that NFT cards will be of several types and categories. The value of the card will be determined by its category, from bronze to platinum: the rarer the card, the more expensive it will cost, RIA Novosti writes. The type of cards will determine what they display. These are either some moments of games or images of famous athletes. Currently, 20 NFT cards of different categories are available on the marketplace.

NFT (non-fungible token) or non-fungible tokens are digital assets akin to cryptocurrencies, representing a property right fixed in a distributed ledger (blockchain), a kind of “digital passport” of an object. Unlike identical (fungible) bitcoins or “ethers”, NFTs have unique identification codes and metadata and cannot be replicated. They assign unique virtual items (weapons or clothing of a character in a video game), digital artwork, tangible collectibles, or even real estate to the owner.

In September, the Hermitage sold Da Vinci’s Madonna Litta NFT for $ 150,000. The auction lasted a week, and the price for the painting was 15 times higher than the starting price.