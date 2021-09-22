Bitcoin fell to $ 39 612 for the first time since August due to criticism from regulators – news from Ukraine, Cryptoeconomics

The value of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency on September 22 for the first time since August fell below $ 40,000 (-3.2%). This is evidenced by the data of the CoinDesk exchange.

Bitcoin fell to $ 39,612. The fall in the asset occurred amid criticism from regulators, writes Bloomberg. However, the improvement of the situation on the world markets has already raised the price of the asset above $ 40,000 within an hour.

One of the obstacles for investors was the debt crisis of China’s largest real estate developer Evergrande and a possible decline in asset purchases at the end of the year.

“Bitcoin is not immune to a sell-off of risky assets in traditional markets. Bitcoin should take a moving average of $ 46,000 over 200 days and strengthen before it can collectively breathe,” said co-founder of crypto lender Nexo, Anthony Trenchev.

As of 9:50 Kyiv time on September 22, the cost of Bitcoin was $ 42,236 (-1.37%).

Bitcoin is known for its volatility. In 2020, it has grown by more than 300%. Its price doubled from January to mid-April 2021. Over the next three months, it collapsed by 52%. Already from July to August, the cryptocurrency has grown by about 65%. In early August, Bitcoin fell to $ 38,163.

Alexander Myasishchev

