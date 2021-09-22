Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of conspiracy over the sale of the estate: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

American actor Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, accusing her of conspiracy over an attempt to sell half of their shared estate with the Chateau Miraval vineyard in France, according to the Daily Mail.

At the disposal of the publication was a document of claim on the division of the actors’ real estate. They own an estate of almost 405 hectares worth 140 million euros (almost 12 billion rubles). Pitt accused his ex-wife of “systematic obstruction” – the actress is allegedly trying to sell her part for a symbolic amount. Such a deal would help circumvent Pitt’s right to dispose of the property and profit from it.

The person close to the proceedings negatively assessed Jolie’s actions. “Invariably, Angelina’s actions towards Brad are vindictive. This is another example of how a person tries to bypass the rules and evade their obligations, ”said the source.

Earlier it became known that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will continue the trial due to child custody. Pitt wanted to challenge the reversal of the decision, according to which he could spend more time with the heirs. The authorization was blocked after the judge who issued it was suspended at the request of Jolie.