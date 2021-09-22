Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie court – the actor has filed a lawsuit against the ex-wife – details – world showbiz news

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are sorting out the relationship in court, not only with regard to custody of children, but now they are sharing joint property

Ex-spouses fail to peacefully resolve issues. Another reason for the trial was the French estate of the actors. In 2011, three years before the wedding, the couple acquired a castle and vineyard plantation in Provence. Jolie and Pitt opened the Chateau Miraval wine factory. Now Hollywood star wants to sell his part of the business, and the actor is not happy with this idea. Jolie ignores the ex-spouse’s financial interests. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie’s company wants to make a profit without taking into account the incredible amount of money and effort put by Brad Pitt on the estate. Over the past four years, Jolie Nouvel’s company has systematically postponed the approval of the annual accounts and the extension of the manager’s term of office.

By the way, it was in this estate that the actors once played a wedding.

Why did Jolie file for divorce from Pitt?

As Angelina Jolie herself previously explained, the reason for the divorce from Brad Pitt was their quarrel on the plane, during which the drunk Pitt allegedly hit their eldest son Maddox…

“Exes” are raising six children – son Pax, daughter Zakhara, daughter Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox and adult son Maddox.

