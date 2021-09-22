Brad Pitt insists on a revision of the child custody case

The ex-wife has achieved the cancellation of the decree, which gives the actor the right to spend time at his own discretion with the offspring.

Brad Pitt is trying to get custody of children. For several years now, he has been in litigation with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Last time, he practically achieved the right to spend more time with the heirs. However, the actress was unhappy with the judge’s decision and demanded his disqualification. Angelina Jolie referred to the fact that the latter is personally acquainted with her ex-husband and could be biased.

The judge was removed from office, the ruling was annulled, and the actor, after losing, filed a motion for a reconsideration of the case. The document indicates that Jolie knew from the very beginning about the judge’s business relationship with the actor’s lawyer, but waited years to demand his removal.

“After more than four years of litigation, every day of which harmed the children and their father, an important and thoughtful decision on custody will be completely reversed as a result of an administrative error that has nothing to do with the merits of the custody dispute,” Pitt’s lawyer argued in the petition …

A spokesperson for the actress told PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie hopes Pitt, instead of trying to reinstate a private judge, will join her to focus on the needs of shared children.

Jolie had previously joked about her loneliness after her divorce from Pitt.