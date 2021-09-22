Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Again | Moscow

MOSCOW, September 22, FederalPress. Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife. The actor is unhappy with the conditions under which Angelina Jolie wants to sell their property in France. This was reported by the media.

“She acts out of a sense of revenge,” the actor told his entourage.

The most beautiful couple in Hollywood in the past are now fighting in the courts for joint property. Another reason for the proceedings was the spouses’ French estate. Brad Pitt is sure that the ex-spouse is interfering with him for selfish purposes.

Now Jolie wants to sell 40% of the shares in real estate that he owns. This is at odds with the interests of her ex-husband.

“Jolie’s company wants to make a profit from the sale of real estate, not considering the amount of money and effort that Brad Pitt has invested in the estate,” – said in the statement of claim.

It was in this French estate that the couple got married. However, it was later revealed that Jolie and Pitt’s beautiful relationship was not happy. Angelina accused the ex-husband of alcoholism and violent behavior. After the divorce, the couple sued for a long time because of custody of children and division of property, according to StarHit.

Earlier, FederalPress wrote why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got divorced.

Photo: imago stock & people / globallookpress.com