Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie again

Actor Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie related to their common estate in France.

As writes Daily mail with reference to the document, the actress allegedly prevents him from disposing of his share of the property. The total estate with vineyards is estimated at $ 164 million, here in 2008 the stars played a wedding.

Pitt’s lawyers pointed out that Jolie is trying to sell her half of the estate for a symbolic amount, which will help her deprive Pitt of the right to manage the estate and profit from it, despite the time and money invested in the project.

A source close to Pitt, commenting on the lawsuit, called Jolie vindictive.

Previously reportedthat Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie again, challenging the revocation of the child custody decision. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August 2014. In September 2016, the actress filed for divorce. Pitt and Jolie have six blood and adopted children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.