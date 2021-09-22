Brazilian bank to implement Bitcoin and Ethereum investment service

The large Brazilian bank BTG Pactual will provide its customers with the ability to trade digital assets through the new platform Munt. This option will become available from the next quarter and will support two leading cryptocurrencies – bitcoin and ether.

According to the local CMI, this initiative is making Banco BTG Pactual SA (BTG Pactual) the first Brazilian bank to provide services of this kind. The head of the department of digital assets Andpe Portillo said that in the future the organization will add more credits:

“At first we will have two main assets, but in time we will connect other cryptocurrencies for trading. We will have a full-value platform with assets based on the blockchain. “

According to the recent question, almost every third person in Latin America is interested in cryptocurrencies. Most people do not invest in bitcoins and altcoins due to lack of knowledge. The desire of BTG Pactual to support trade with educational materials will positively affect the activity of residents.

BTG Pactual is one of the five largest financial organizations in Brazil and has headquarters in such cities as Pio de Janeiro and Can Paulo. It is also the largest investment bank in Latin America and the Kapiba pool.

