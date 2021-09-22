Ceh9 Assesses Desert Eagle Weakening | CS: GO

Commentator and analyst Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko appreciated the CS: GO update that came out on September 22 along with Operation Riptide. In his opinion, the ability to transfer grenades will primarily help the attack, and weakening the Desert Eagle is the right decision from the developers.
According to ceh9, now, even with a bad economy, it will be possible to come up with good rounds, since all players will be able to get a full set of grenades more often.
Trinozhenko noted that reducing the Desert Eagle’s damage will significantly reduce its effectiveness in some positions. But, in his opinion, this is more a positive moment than a negative one.
After the release of the Operation Predatory Waters patch, the game also changed the view of the Dust2 center from the attack base. The developers have made other adjustments regarding maps and weapons, which can be found in the material.