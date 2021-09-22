Ceh9 Assesses Desert Eagle Weakening | CS: GO

Commentator and analyst Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko appreciated the CS: GO update that came out on September 22 along with Operation Riptide. In his opinion, the ability to transfer grenades will primarily help the attack, and weakening the Desert Eagle is the right decision from the developers.

According to ceh9, now, even with a bad economy, it will be possible to come up with good rounds, since all players will be able to get a full set of grenades more often.

Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko: “In terms of the variability of buying for an attack, first of all, it seems to me that it is much tougher. That is, now one dude with a Tec-9, dropped an AK, dropped grenades – and you have almost a full buy in one or two devices, but all the grenades that you can use when throwing. For CT, you also theoretically dropped two smoks to the guys under B, they ran, spread out, and so on. Otherwise, they would have played without a smoke, and it would have been much harder. In general, now it will be much easier for both sides. “

Trinozhenko noted that reducing the Desert Eagle’s damage will significantly reduce its effectiveness in some positions. But, in his opinion, this is more a positive moment than a negative one.

Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko: “We all probably cheated to get Deagle fixed. Many did not like the fact that two rounds in the body – and “goodbye” at close range. Now this will not happen. And, in particular, now on Dust2, with a close move to B, the player must either immediately give out headshots, or immediately fall after the first frag, because the damage is simply not enough. Players will simply survive, and many positions will no longer be as effective as they were before. To be honest, I support this update, because I’m a little tired. People put their energy into some good ways out for an attack with AK, realizing that they have good devices. And in the end, the dude who spent quite a bit of money is worth and accepting. “

After the release of the Operation Predatory Waters patch, the game also changed the view of the Dust2 center from the attack base. The developers have made other adjustments regarding maps and weapons, which can be found in the material.