Charles Hoskinson: Cardano doesn’t really have smart contracts | Blockchain24

Smart contracts have been around for quite some time in the crypto space, the last of which debuted on Cardano.

With the advancement of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), smart contracts have become even more important for the entire industry. This is because they are required to create the protocols that these decentralized applications (DApps) run on. As their popularity has grown, smart contract platforms such as Ethereum and Solana have had great success with them.

Cardano has been working on bringing smart contracts to its network for a while, and on September 12th, that dream came true with the final launch of the Alonzo Hard Fork Combinator (HFC). The emergence of the smart contract capability on the web has been widely noted in the industry. But now founder Charles Hoskinson doesn’t believe the term matches what Cardano actually does.

Disagreement with the term smart contracts arose after a user pointed out that what Cardano does is actually very different from smart contracts. User @_KtorZ_ pointed out that the network is different from what existing smart contract platforms do, calling the network “atypical”.

Cardano has no smart contracts

Hoskinson posted a tweet in which he agreed with the user, pointing out that the term smart contracts does not reflect what the platform does. Instead, agree that instead of smart contracts, a new term is needed to describe the capabilities of the network. This new term, which the founder agreed on, is programmable validators. In agreement with the user who pointed it out, this term better describes the programmability of Cardano.

Explaining further, the user pointed out that unlike existing platforms such as Ethereum and Solana, you cannot simply deploy a smart contract on Cardano. “Instead, validators are implicitly referenced by hashes before they are used, and they are expanded upon activation,” the user said. This means that validators do not produce anything on the network. All they really do is “just check.”

Finally, KtorZ explained that the term “smart contracts” seems imprecise. “I would prefer more specific terms such as ‘on-net validators’ and ‘standalone code’. Anyway, “smart validators” already sound much better to me, “they added.