Chinakhov is admired at Columbus | National hockey league

This year, the traditional NHL prospectus tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, was held in an unusual format. Instead of the usual eight teams, only five took part in it, so no one was officially named the champion. However, “Columbus”, which had previously won the tournament five times, flew home on Monday in a victorious mood.

“Blue Jackets” won four wins in four meetings and became the only team without defeat. Twice during the tournament, “Columbus” beat “Toronto” and once again took over “Dallas” and “Detroit”.

“No other team was left undefeated here,” Blue Jackets striker Tyler Angle said. in our combinations. Everyone was involved in the process, did their job and did what the coaches said. And four wins in four games show that. ”

It was Engle who became the author of the winning goal in overtime of the last match of “Columbus” in the tournament against “Toronto” (7: 6 OT). The previous three meetings in Traverse City, he spent in the same link with the main “avenues” of the Blue Jackets: 18-year-old Cole Sillinger (12th draft in 2021) and 20-year-old Russian Yegor Chinakhov (21st draft – 2020).

However, for the fight against the Maple Leafs, the two rising stars of Columbus watched from the podium. The coaches decided to spare the strikers, who have already shown their high level in the course of three matches and, apparently, have earned an invitation to the Blue Jackets main training camp, which will open at the end of this week.

It was Chinakhov who became the main star of the entire “prospectus” tournament. In three matches played, the Russian striker scored six goals. And Chinakhov was on the rise: first, one goal against the “Toronto”, then a double “Dallas” and then, finally, a hat-trick in the match against “Detroit”. And to score these six goals, the Russian took only 13 shots on target! Amazing performance and implementation.

Tweet from @SpecmenceCBJ: Yegor Chinakhov again! What a snipe. His 2nd of the game and 5th of the tournament. This kid is something special #CBJ pic.twitter.com/S0YZpzov9n

“Obviously, he is a phenomenal player,” Sillinger said about Chinahov during the tournament. “He perfectly combines size, speed, strength and fighting qualities. This is the player I like to play with.”

Unfortunately, the Russian striker lacked only one goal to repeat the tournament scoring record. Perhaps that second match against the Maple Leafs was not enough. But the Russian forward beat the club achievement. Previously, of the Columbus players in Traverse City, Kevin Stenlund (in 2018) and Matt Calvert (2009) have scored five goals each. Chinakhov arrived at the Blue Jackets’ location in excellent shape and immediately made a significant bid to be included in the main squad for next season.

“The adaptation is going smoothly,” the Chinakhov said before the start of the tournament, quoted by The Athletic. “At the moment, Columbus seemed like a beautiful city to me. I’m already used to the new environment. I like the development camp, I like the training. Now everything is developing in a positive way. ”

After the “prospectus” tournament, Chinakhov definitely had more positive emotions. He not only showed himself, but also made his partners in “Columbus” admire him. Everyone was especially impressed by Chinakhov’s shot, with the help of which he scored all six goals. Moreover, the Russian striker scored five out of six goals from the right circle of the throw-in, deserving comparison with Alexander Ovechkin himself.

Tweet from @SpecmenceCBJ: YEGOR CHINAKHOV. HAT TRICK. 🎩🎩🎩 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/MBKZ2GwCFC

“Of course, I play a little in the NHL, but I’ve never seen anything like this. Not even close. It’s like watching Ovechkin play. He just puts his stick under the shot, and you are already waiting for it to be a goal,” he said about Chinakhova Columbus forward Josh Dunn, who played six games in the NHL last season and was the team captain at the prospectus tournament.

Dunn admired Chinahov’s throw after the first game against Toronto, when the Russian entered the zone and immediately checked the opponent’s goalkeeper: “My God, this is a shot! It was funny, because the guys on the bench said before the throw. goal. “He threw a shot, and I was like,” Oh yeah! “It doesn’t matter who’s playing in the goal. It’s just a cannon, this guy has an incredible shot.”

“His appearance on the throw is something incredible, – said another partner of Chinahov in“ Columbus ”Carson Meyer. – He is so quickly released from custody that he can throw from anywhere. an important of these three components is speed. No matter how strong your shot is, if you can’t get it fast, the goalkeeper will be alert. His shot preparation is one of the best I’ve ever seen. ”

Tweet from @SpecmenceCBJ: Yegor Chinakhov does it again! Another beautiful snipe for his 2nd of the game to give the Jackets a 4-3 lead. You cannot give him that much time and space #CBJ pic.twitter.com/5IyLp9qhs6

And who will now remember that before the 2020 draft, Chinakhov was listed in the rating of various forecasters in the second hundred? But Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is taking the risk and is now enjoying watching the best KHL rookie last season play in a Columbus jersey.

“When at the start of the tournament he was mostly shooting with his wrists, I told John Davidson (Columbus’s president of hockey operations) to keep watching him,” Kekalainen said. – As soon as the player giving the pass realizes that Chinakhov is the best to throw on touch, then it will be a breakthrough. Of course, defender Jakob Christiansen eventually figured it out and earned himself a couple of easy assists. ”

Tweet from @SpecmenceCBJ: Yegor Chinakhov absolutely rockets one seconds into the powerplay for his 4th goal of the tournament 💣💣 # CBJ pic.twitter.com/DQJnatdvIb

Of course, six goals in the tournament “prospectuses” still do not guarantee Chinakhov a place in the main team of “Columbus” for next season. At the very least, there is still a main training camp ahead of him. But the Russian forward has already made a significant application and is now preparing to further confirm his level. Now Chinakhov continues to learn English, but in the main Blue Jackets, he can easily find a common language with compatriot defender Vladislav Gavrikov and Latvian goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikin, who speaks fluent Russian.

Moreover, Gavrikov immediately called Chinakhov on the day of the draft and congratulated him. He also gave him both his phone numbers (Russian and American) and said that the forward could write and call him at any time when he needed something. So we can say with confidence that Chinakhov found himself in a good company. But in “Columbus” they continue to wait for two more drafted Russian strikers: Dmitry Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko. So you can already start dreaming and talking about the possible first Russian troika in the history of the Blue Jackets.