Coach Dmitry Khokhlov filed a lawsuit on Facebook because of his last name

According to the former footballer of the Russian national team, neither he nor his friends and acquaintances can normally use Facebook and Instagram, because any mention of his last name they get blocked

The head coach of Rotor, a former footballer of the Russian national team Dmitry Khokhlov, filed a lawsuit on Facebook. This is reported by the “Octagon” edition.

“The catch is that my name is being blocked. Therefore, neither I, nor my friends and acquaintances can use Facebook and Instagram normally. Many people called me and said that any mention of the surname is blocked. And they get banned for a week. We noticed this for the first time at the end of this spring, ”said Khokhlov.

The coach filed an application with the Solntsevsky District Court of Moscow in July, it follows from the court’s filing cabinet. In early September, a preliminary hearing on the case took place.

According to the assistant to the chairman of the court, press secretary Georgy Yengibarov, “the claim contains a requirement to prohibit the defendant, that is, the American company, from taking certain actions against Khokhlov.” Also, the coach expects compensation for moral damage from the owners of the social network.

RBC turned to the Facebook press service in Russia for a comment.