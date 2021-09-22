Coaching Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is not always easy. Ferguson is the best example, but there were problems.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the main celebrity of the football world and the owner of an ego, the size of which can only rival the conceit of one Swedish striker from Milan. Krish is 36 years old, and the older he gets, the more his authority grows in his own eyes. The Portuguese has made it clear more than once that he wants to be in charge everywhere, and the team must adapt to his strengths.

Especially brightly Ron highlighted CSV in the final of Euro 2016. Then the forward of the Portuguese national team broke down and left the field in the first half, but did not leave his partners without support. The waddling Krish flashed throughout the game in the technical area along with coach Fernando Santos, waving his arms and shouting tips to the players.

Fernando Santos, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Euro 2016 final) Photo: Getty Images

Championship of England Ronaldo violated a verbal agreement with Juve when leaving for Manchester United

It is unlikely that the coach could endure this from any other athlete, but in the case of KriRo there was no talk of undermining authority, being on the edge against the rules, and the like. Ronaldo is an icon, so the story of a victorious match for the Portuguese is usually presented in a positive light for the player.

It is strange to think that Santos did not have any problems with this, or at least second thoughts about the behavior of the celeb. But the specialist at that time was already 61 years old, and the antics of young people really may not care about him as they would have hurt him before. Another thing is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. In the match against the Young Boys in the Europa League, the Norwegian removed Ron from the field, and Krish repeated the performance five years ago.

After the game with the Swiss, a photo of Ronaldo was scattered on social networks, standing side by side with the coach and actively gesturing towards the field. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand rebuked Solskjaer for his lack of team discipline and indulging the star Portuguese, but the coach dismissed the accusations: “Sometimes Rio comments on things he has no idea about. The ref should have shown yellow for a foul on Matic. Bruno and Cristiano are very competitive guys, so they jumped up instantly. Both expressed their complaints to the judge, and then sat back. “

Ole Gunnar couldn’t comment on Rio’s hitting in any other way, but his authority in the locker room is unsettling: they still managed to play together in Krish’s first period at Manchester United, and obeying a former teammate is like following the orders of an older brother. This is the dilemma: as a coach, you can either adjust to the acceptance, or look for a new job.

Ronaldo considers himself fully entitled to dictate will and proves his superiority over and over again, and not only on the field. Ancelotti’s Real Madrid assistant Paul Clement told the bike about Chris’s typical attitude. The team was returning from an away Champions League match and arrived at base only by four in the morning. In the afternoon, the players had to practice, because the next match was very soon, so everyone grabbed bags from the club bus, scattered to the sports cars and drove home to get enough sleep.

“I turn around and see Cristiano pulling Pepe and Fabiu Coentrau towards the main building:“ We’re going to take an ice bath. ” Four in the morning, and he not only does it himself, but harnesses others. It’s ultra-professional. It was this attitude to the little things that brought him to the superhuman level, ”- remembered Clement.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United Photo: Getty Images

Any coach’s dream, isn’t it? Ronaldo constantly plows in like a man possessed, gives out crazy statistics year after year, scores balls in batches, breaks all available records. His trophies and individual awards are enough to fill a small aircraft hangar. To this Krish adds a 24/7 obsession with striving to be the best – in nutrition, recovery, training and on the field.

The secret of coaching success is to adore the star and regularly remind him of his super-coolness. For example, in Real Madrid, Cristiano had two extremes. Carlo Ancelotti immediately scored on corporate developments and familiar schemes, organizing the team’s work around the strong qualities of the striker. The two-time Champions League winner preferred to play in a 4-3-2-1 formation and devoted an entire book to the formation, but Ronaldo did not want to run on the edge, and the coach adapted to the demands of the superstar. Moreover, Anchi initiated the conversation himself, it was not the footballer who broke into him with an ultimatum.

Papa Carlo was replaced by Rafael Benitez, for whom everyone must work out to the fullest and follow the coaching installation to the smallest detail. The problems started from the first day. At the first press conference, the Spaniard was asked if he considered Cristiano the best player in the world. “One of the best,” the coach replied dryly. During the season, the coach even sent Krish a flash drive with an analysis of the moments in which the Portuguese could be more productive. In response, the player offered Benitez a selection of his goals. Rafa was asked from Madrid seven months after the appointment.

Sir Alex Ferguson was an example of the perfect connection with Ronaldo. The Scotsman’s eyes light up at any mention of the footballer he has taken from under the noses of Arsenal and Liverpool. “Cristiano Ronaldo was the most talented footballer I have worked with. He surpassed all the great players I have coached at United. And I had a lot of them, ”Fergie wrote in his autobiography.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson, 2009 Photo: Getty Images

Their adoration is mutual and goes beyond football. Ronaldo will forever remember the coach’s support after the death of the footballer’s father in 2005, or his reaction to the incident with the removal of Wayne Rooney at the 2006 World Cup. Then Krish persuaded the judge to remove Shrek and winked at the partners on the bench. All the English tabloids took up arms against the striker, and he seriously considered leaving the country, but Ferguson flew to the player in Portugal and convinced him to stay.

Ronaldo was not untouchable. Few coaches would dare to raise their voices to a star, but Sir Alex had no problem with that. United played Benfica in the Champions League, and Krish really wanted to warm up Sporting’s principal rival. “The match turned into a Cristiano Ronaldo show. He failed and we lost. The coach destroyed him: “Do you play alone? Who the hell do you think you are? ” – remembered Rio Ferdinand in his autobiography.

For some of Ron’s antics, you might think that in the team he behaves arrogantly. After the 2010 World Cup, when asked by a reporter about the reasons for Portugal’s failure, he replied: “Ask Queiroz (Eurosport coach) this question.” The coach was fired after the tournament, and Queiroz did not speak to Krish anymore. It did not work out with Maurizio Sarri: once the Italian replaced the striker in the 55th minute of the match against Milan, he immediately went to the shower and left the stadium before the final whistle.

Maurizio Sarri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Photo: Getty Images

As Clement recalls, in personal communication, Cristiano did not betray star fever: “I have met players of the highest level who are fixated on themselves. There are only them, period. They like to talk about themselves, what they do, their game and their training. But Ronaldo behaves like a normal guy. I sat on the bus with him and chatted about all sorts of things, on different topics – about family, business, about different places. ” This is said by the man who trained at Real Madrid and PSG, who was tested by Zlatan.

“My experience with outstanding players – Cristiano in the first place – shows that they are great to work with. They want to train well. They want everything to be organized. They want everything to be professional. They expect to work out in the gym before exercising. Then they wait for video analysis. This is the highest level, ”- judging by the words of Clement, Krish just needs to be given freedom of action. It seems that Solskjaer can only relax and let him create: he knows better what needs to be done.

