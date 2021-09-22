Corsair unveils 26,000 DPI M65 RGB Ultra wired and wireless mice

Corsair has released two new gaming mice: the wired M65 RGB Ultra and the M65 RGB Ultra Wireless. Both new products are based on the advanced developments of the manufacturer. As Corsair points out, wireless mice have appeared for the first time in this series of devices.

The presented game controllers use a Corsair Marksman optical sensor with a resolution of 26,000 dots per inch (DPI), spring-loaded Corsair Quickstrike buttons, Omron opto-mechanical switches, as well as a controller capable of communicating with a computer with a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz for a wired model and up to 2000 Hz for the wireless version of the manipulator.

The manufacturer indicates that when a wireless mouse is connected via a proprietary Splitstream Wireless or Bluetooth channel, the M65 RGB Ultra Wireless model will work up to 120 hours on a single charge.

Both new items use an aluminum frame structure, and the presence of 18 grams of weights in the kit allows you to individually adjust the weight of the manipulator for yourself. The built-in six-axis gyroscope and accelerometer instantly detect when the user lifts the mouse above the work surface and prevents accidental movement of the cursor on the screen. The operation of the gyroscope can be configured through the proprietary Corsair iCUE application. For example, you can use it to create a command that is responsible for reloading or changing weapons with a certain movement or gesture with the mouse.

The cost of the presented game manipulators Corsair did not indicate, but reported that the mice are already available for sale. Both new items come with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.