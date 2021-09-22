Daniel Riccardo: It is important to be highly qualified in Sochi

For McLaren, the previous stage at Monza ended with a winning double. The team understands that it will be difficult for them to repeat such a result at the Russian Grand Prix, so they are preparing for a tight fight with rivals in Sochi.

Daniel Riccardo: “More than a week has passed since the race in Monza, but I still enjoy thinking about returning to the top step of the podium. We could not even wish for a better completion of the series of built stages. I like to fight in the forefront and I was glad to get a chance to win the race.

The winning double was the result of the hard work of the whole team and me. Since the beginning of cooperation with McLaren, I had to work hard to find an approach to the car, and the team supported me in this. It’s great to have the result that brought the puzzle together, because in the last six months I’ve been part of the team’s return to the top. We got a much needed boost.

I enjoyed the moment, but now it’s time to switch to the Russian Grand Prix. This weekend I want to continue fighting with our rivals and earn a lot of points for the team. It is not easy to overtake in Sochi, so it is important to perform as best as possible in qualifying in order to get the best chance of earning points on Sunday. “

Lando Norris: “The stage in Monza turned out to be special for the whole team, and the result was fully deserved. Celebrating success last week at our base showed how important this success is for everyone. We can be proud of the winning double. I’m glad to be part of McLaren – together we continue to progress.

However, we know very well that we will not have such results at every stage. You need to keep working, squeezing the most out of the car, pit stops and strategy in order to occupy the highest places.

At the stage in Russia, the fight for the third place in the Constructors’ Cup will continue. The fight is very tight and will remain so until the last race of the season. I hope we will keep the pace we have gained in Italy and earn a lot of points for the team. “

Andreas Seidl, Team Leader: “The winning double at Monza means a lot to all the team members who have worked hard in recent years. It was great to celebrate the success at the base last week.

The team still has a long way to go until the end of the season. We objectively assess our form and continue the tense struggle in the Constructors’ Cup. Our key priorities remain the same: maintain high reliability and spare parts stock, get the most out of the car with our Mercedes HPP colleagues, and make the most of every opportunity.

After a short break following a series of built stages, the team is ready to fight for points at the stage in Russia. At Sochi Autodrom, there are two long straight lines that require the power of the power plant. At the same time, the opportunities for overtaking are limited on the track. It is critical to perform as best as possible in qualifying in order to have a chance to compete for top spots in the race. “